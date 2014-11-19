“SNL”s” Cecily Strong to host the White House Correspondents' Dinner

The former Weekend Update co-anchor, the daughter of an Associated Press journalist, will become just the 4th female to roast the president of the United States. She follows in the footsteps of her former Weekend Update co-anchor Seth Meyers, plus Jimmy Kimmel, Joel McHale, Jon Stewart, Jay Leno and Wanda Sykes.

CNN”s Don Lemon to Bill Cosby rape accuser: “There are ways not to perform oral sex”

The CNN host appears to have crossed the line with last night”s interview. PLUS: Cosby”s lawyer calls Janice Dickinson”s rape claim an “outrageous defamatory lie.”

After turning 70, Lorne Michaels submits to his 1st podcast interview

ESPN's Bill Simmons interviewed the “Saturday Night Live” and “Tonight Show” honcho on Tuesday about “SNL's” 40 seasons.

Jon Stewart tells Howard Stern he admires Fox News, recalls the time Steve Jobs called to complained

“The Daily Show” host, who”s been visiting Stern for decades, told the shock jock he admires Fox News “in a way like you have to admire Lex Luthor.” “They really know how to produce television,” he says, pointing out how everything is “smartly cast, smartly performed.” Stewart recalled Apple boss Steve Jobs calling to complain in 2010 when “The Daily Show” did an “Appholes” segment.

Watch “Alec Baldwin”s Love Ride”

Baldwin stars in a new cab-based web series from Lorne Michaels” Above Average.

Watch Allison Williams sing some more in the newest “Peter Pan Live!” promo

Featuring more Christopher Walken as Captain Hook.

Charlie Day recalls getting praise from Paul Newman

The “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star tells Letterman about the time he rehearsed before the legendary actor.