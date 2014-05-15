‘SNL’s’ Jason Sudeikis and ‘Community’s’ Alison Brie are ‘Sleeping With Other People’

Some of your favorite NBC comedy vets are teaming up to start “Sleeping With Other People.”

Former “SNL” star Jason Sudeikis, “Community's” Alison Brie and “Parks and Recreation's” Adam Scott are assembling for the upcoming comedy from Sidney Kimmel Entertainment.

Amanda Peet, Jason Mantzoukas and Natasha Lyonne will also star in the film from producers Adam McKay and Will Ferrell.

“Sleeping” centers on two chronic cheaters — played by Sudeikis and Brie — who attempt a non-sexual relationship in order to conquer their lustful ways. The press release says it's “in the vein of 'When Harry Met Sally'…but with assholes.”

Leslye Headland (“Bachelorette”) wrote the screenplay and will also direct. Principal photography starts next month in New York City.



Sidney Kimmel will produce along with Gloria Sanchez Productions' McKay, Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum.



“We all loved Leslye”s dark, honest, and bitingly humorous film 'Bachelorette,” explained SKE President of Production Carla Hacken in a release. “We appreciate how she challenges social norms with her insightful and hysterical voice and are confident she is going to do that with ‘Sleeping With Other People.” We are excited to work with her and the whole team at Gloria Sanchez.”