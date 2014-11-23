‘SNL’s’ spoof of ‘Annie’ looks way better than ‘Annie’

#SNL
11.23.14 4 years ago

I've said it before and I'll say it again: this new “Annie” movie looks terrible. I don't know because I haven't seen it, but still. Come on. Really. You guys.

Speaking of “Annie,” Cameron Diaz hosted “SNL” this week, meaning a sketch about America's favorite orphan was all but assured – and while what they turned out wasn't nearly as funny as I would have wanted (check out Michelle Wolf's “Grown Up Annie” for a superior parody), I suspect it's still better than the film it's spoofing.

But okay, here we go: Leslie Jones as “Black Annie.” She's big, she's brazen, she's 43, and she is still wearing that damn dress.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSANNIEAnnie (Movie)ANNIE REMAKEBlack AnnieCameron DiazLESLIE JONESmichael cheRIOTsaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP