‘SNL’s’ spoof of ‘Annie’ looks way better than ‘Annie’

I've said it before and I'll say it again: this new “Annie” movie looks terrible. I don't know because I haven't seen it, but still. Come on. Really. You guys.

Speaking of “Annie,” Cameron Diaz hosted “SNL” this week, meaning a sketch about America's favorite orphan was all but assured – and while what they turned out wasn't nearly as funny as I would have wanted (check out Michelle Wolf's “Grown Up Annie” for a superior parody), I suspect it's still better than the film it's spoofing.

But okay, here we go: Leslie Jones as “Black Annie.” She's big, she's brazen, she's 43, and she is still wearing that damn dress.