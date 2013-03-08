Listen: Snoop Dogg laments loss of Mr. Magic, Tupac Shakur on new track, ‘Heaven’

Snoop Dogg has released a new track that laments all the people he has lost in his life over the years. “Heaven,” which opens with a calliope organ before giving way to Snoop”s very autotuned vocals, is a tribute to his No Limit Records buddy Mr. Magic, as well as to Nate Dogg and Tupac Shakur. Mr. Magic, (a.k.a. Atwood Johnson) and his wife, Chastity, died in a car accident over the weekend.

“When I think of all the friends I”ve lost, tears fall from my eyes,” Snoop Dogg sings. There”s no rapping on the track, although these is a spoken interlude in the middle where Snoop name checks some of those he”s lost.

This week, I interviewed Snoop Dogg, who”s now going by Snoop Lion, about his new reggae album and documentary, “Reincarnation.” We talked a lot about how acutely he still feels Shakur”s death because they were on the outs when Shakur was murdered and Snoop never got to mend that fence.

The “Reincarnation” documentary opens March 15, after premiering at SXSW on March 14. The album, which also features Chris Brown, Drake, and T.I., comes out April 23. Since “Heaven” was recorded this week after Johnson’s passing, it is most likely not on the album.