Watch: Snoop Lion and Miley Cyrus toast friends in ‘Ashtrays and Heartbreaks’ video

05.30.13 5 years ago

Snoop Lion (aka Snoop Dogg) and Miley Cyrus”s video for “Ashtrays and Heartbreaks” pays homage to the ones who have left us.

The reggae-inflected track from Snoop Lion”s new album, “Reincarnated,” is a loping number with an enigmatic video that takes place in a city with a spectral, track-suited Snoop dancing and smoking his way through some seeming conflict. He and Cyrus never appear together or in the main action of the video other than as projections on glass, puddles, etc.

I”m not sure if the “full up all the ashtrays” is just another way of saving “smoke ’em if you”ve got ’em,” but the rest of clip features some people in conflict, a little girl idyllically jumping rope, and an old man feeding the pigeons… all tableaux from the modern inner city, as Snoop and Cyrus remind us to “raise a glass to the memories,” and as his huffing and puffing shows, clearly also light one up for them as well.

Check out my interview with Snoop Lion about “Reincarnated” here

