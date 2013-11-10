Snyder: Controversial ‘Man of Steel’ ending may lead to ‘repercussions’ in sequel

WARNING: the below article contains MAJOR SPOILERS regarding the ending of “Man of Steel.”
Fan backlash to Superman’s murder of General Zod in the final act of the superhero blockbuster came fast and furious over the summer, leaving director Zack Snyder on the defensive in a big way. Nevertheless, the filmmaker has continued to speak out in support of Supes’ action, most recently at a “Man of Steel” fan event held on Saturday evening.
“It’s a real world problem. I think the effect on Superman, it is a deeply difficult decision for him to make,” said Snyder at the Kevin Smith-hosted event. “It’s not a thing that he takes lightly, and you can see it affects him pretty profoundly. And maybe we’ll see the repercussions of that in the next film. How that’s affected him, making that decision… Maybe.”
The director went on to point out that the “unwritten rule” about Superman never killing exists only in the movies and not the comics, where the Last Son of Krypton has indeed taken lives before.
“He’s killed Zod a couple times in the comic books,” said Snyder. “Killing General Zod is a practical solution to the problem. He wouldn’t let his personal aversion to killing cost the lives of an entire planet or those little kids, that little family. So if he had said, ‘I’m just morally opposed to killing so I guess I have to let him kill those people.’ Those are the dilemmas. We set that up directly so there would be no solution other than that solution.”
“The Man of Steel” DVD/Blu-ray hits stores November 12. “Man of Steel 2” (a.k.a. “Superman vs. Batman”) is slated for release on July 17, 2015.
What did you think of the decision to have Superman kill Zod? Sound off by voting in the poll below.
(Yahoo! via Comic Book Movie)
I wish people would stop calling Superman killing Zod murder.
It wasn’t murder. If anything, it’s justifiable homicide.
He killed Zod to save that family, all of those people in Metropolis… in the world.
There’s nothing more justifiable than that.
The “repercussions” Clark needs to face is the fragile, if non existent trust humanity has for a demigod that caused so much destruction. The second film should have Superman actively trying to right the wrongs of his first battle through small acts of kindness and humanitarian efforts, all the while being vilified by local billionaire Lex Luther.
Having Lex outwardly rallying the notion that humanity doesn’t need an alien babysitter, all while secretly planning to kill Superman, gives a central theme of fearing outsiders (not to mention the policing of outside influences) and a “real world” introduction to Superman’s nemesis.
The rebuilding of Metropolis can even give an opportunity for a joint venture between Lexcorp and Wayne Industries allowing a perfect entrance for Bruce Wayne (whose Batman is played as the world’s greatest detective,and not as a gravelly street fighter).
Forget Zod. Focus on humanity’s response to the climax of MoS.
In the Superman II with Christopher Reeve…. Superman basically kills Zod, he threw him into a ice out within the Fortress of Solitude.
This scene in Man Of Steel just happens to be more to the point and graphic.
That was expected considering this was his first time. And are we forgetting he, oh yeah, SAVED THE WORLD?
If anything, this poll indicates rather clearly that the people having a problem with it are a minority. A loud minority but a minority nonetheless.
As long as he isn’t shown sitting around with Lois laughing about how Zod is dead now and he’s better off, I’m for it. As they said, Superman has killed Zod before in the comics, and NEVER done so without heavy psychological trauma to himself that he had to overcome. We saw that briefly in the movie, when he cried out in obvious anguish after killing Zod, knowing what it’s cost him to save everyone. That’s part of the Jesus allegory that the modern movies keep casting on him, he took on all that pain and suffering to save the world.
The fact that Lois Lane discovers his secret identity in the first 20 minutes of the movie was far more worse and dumb. They could have let that story line play for a few films before she finds out.
He could alway spin the world backward to go back in time and fix both the Zod and Lois Lane plot lines.
You know how stupid that would look in a modern film? “Hey Lois, it’s me Clark. Totally not Superman just wearing glasses. And if it were me(which it isn’t!) wouldn’t you be able to know? Aren’t you supposed to be a Publitzer winning journalist?” No. I’m glad it was done this way. We finally got to see Lois act like a real, good, reporter (something we never saw in the old films)
I will never see this version of the story for that one plot element. Superman does not kill, that’s what makes him a superhero…
So it would have been more heroic if he just let Zod murder that family? Is the soldier who takes down the terrorist threatening innocent civilians not a hero because he killed the offender?
BTW, Superman has killed before. In both the comics and the movies. Even Batman has killed before.
People should pick up the comics if their only frame of reference is from the films and tv series. Superman has had to make some tough choices and he has killed. When he stopped doomsday Superman was going for a killing blow because he knew that was the only way to stop him. Obviously neither were dead but at the time that was the choice to stop doomsday for good. Folks really should start reading the comics they will learn superman is not just some cookie cutter hero.
I am going senile, but apparently my memory is better than a lot of peoples.
Superman in the comic book has been rebooted several times. When I was a kid he did not kill. In the Death of Superman he killed Doomsday before he died. In Superman II he apparently killed the 3 criminals but footage was shot showing them going to jail- which was shown on TV. In Superman 4 he killed Nuclear Man, or whoever he was called. In Superman 3 Clark killed Superman. Sort of. Unfortunately there is no one story of Superman. That is the problem with reboots. Sherlock Holmes was in 1895 London. He was neat and clean shaven. Now he is also messy and always has a 5 o’clock shadow, and also lives in 2013 London as a young man and 2013 New York as an older man. Parallel universe? A dream? Alternate universe?
Money, money, money? probably the money.
Good point except the original golden age superman killed.
The scene was indicative of the greater script, which was really not particularly good. The folks at “Honest Trailers” got it right, this film isn’t fun.
Not every film has to be classified as “fun” to be good. Was the godfather fun? No I think you and “Honest Trailers are just stuck in the Reeve era. Before becoming the Superman we are all familiar with the character (Clark) should go through some character development (something that never happened in the original movie). It was fine back than because there was nothing else to compare it too. You think being Superman is fun all the time? Especially when you’re going up against your own people? And the script was good. The fact you’re complaining about this scene shows how simple minded you are and how you probably didn’t get the rest of the movie either.
It was meant to be allegorical to 9/11 yet it wasn’t told from the POV of actually living then. You’re looking at it in hindsight through pinned eyes from taking too many pills. If you really want to get down with the get down then you’d see it like everything up until then wasn’t the woe-is-me set having a say. The 90’s wasn’t THEIR decade. Not with Seinfeld or Friends on TV. You never saw hipsters on Drew Carey Show. What were they doing? Kissing my butt so as to stay out of trouble fighting me in school having to actually be told to be nice to their gorgeous girlfriends that any guy would give one of his testicles to date. Its like asking Michael Cole on WWE to give a fair estimate and direct a movie about The Rock. o.O The Rock in character often *despises* Michael Cole’s angle. What was he saying on Sept. 10th 2001? To quit looking at the people’s streudel. What was on the radio? Afroman singing because I was high. It was an era of wanting to know who let the dogs out. Rock Star starring Mark Wahlberg had just come out that weekend in theaters. If you want to do a fair Superman movie then let Christopher Reeve’s kid pour beer all over Snyder and give him a stone cold stunner. That’ll teach dude FIRST THING to not have Superman kill in a movie again.
Some of theses moaners especially little girls and boys should really SHUT UP and read the comics and even watch some of the cartoons.
Superman Kills when it’s necessary, he maybe a boyscout, but he’s one not to piss off….
He killed zod in Superman 2, killed 2nd nuclear man in Superman 4 (even first one, but that scene was deleted)
He has killed in multiple comics, even in cartoon Justice League “A Better World”
Here……
[www.youtube.com]