Is Chris Colfer really leaving ‘Glee’? Probably not

07.03.14 4 years ago

Is Chris Colfer really leaving “Glee,” or is he the victim of futuristic computer hackers?

Earlier today, the actor who plays Kurt Hummel sent a cryptic tweet saying, “Due to personal issues, I have been let go from the cast of GLEE. Explanations will come shortly…”

It's not true, according to a Hollywood Reporter report, which included this statement from FOX:

We”ve been alerted that Chris Colfer”s twitter account has been hacked. Rumors of his dismissal from Glee could not be further from the truth. We love Chris and look forward to working with him again this season.

It goes on to say that Colfer has a signed contract for the show's sixth and final season, and that he was on flight without WiFi when the tweet was sent. 

So let that be a lesson to you to change your Twitter password. 
 

