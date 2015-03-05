So it looks like He-Man’s beloved green Battle Cat got a gritty live-action makeover

Sony Pictures Entertainment

If you grew up in the 1980s, chances are at least once you pretended a broom was your fearless green Battle Cat steed (when you weren”t using the power of imagination to ride into the cloudless sky on the back of Swift Wind). To this day you can conjure an image of Battle Cat with his glossy verdant coat and rust-colored armor.

The nature of the Hollywood beast being what it is, He-Man, Skeletor, and the rest of the gang are in the pipeline for a live-action “Masters of the Universe” reboot. Spear-headed by Sony Pictures, production has been going in fits and starts for over a year. But when a fan questioned DeVon Franklin – VP of Production at Columbia Pictures – about the status of He-Man”s return to the big screen, Franklin responded with this:

That definitely looks like Battle Cat, but with the standard-issue coating of Sepia Grit™ that clings to many rebooted childhood properties. It could be concept art, or it could be poorly lit on purpose to hide details. But if “Masters of the Universe” is really throwing in with the ‘grim reality” angle, what does that mean for Skeletor”s purple ensemble?