So…James Franco? ‘Spring Breakers?’ Best Supporting Actor?

Just to get this out of the way, no, this isn’t likely to happen in any universe. But bear with me…
I caught up with Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers” earlier this week and was as fascinated by it, as I imagine most viewers (even detractors) are. The interesting thing to me, while finally sifting through the film’s reviews that landed out of the Venice and Toronto film festivals last year, was that everyone, lover or hater, definitely saw the same film. The question is who was able to buy it as satire and who wasn’t, and even more, who was willing to buy it as willful satire.
“It’s a line this frequently amusing film never negotiates with complete success,” Guy wrote in his Variety review out of Venice, “though Korine might believe this ambiguity is itself indicative of the generation under scrutiny.” I’ll put a chip on the latter consideration and just say I went with it, for the most part. I think it’s a rather potent study of “spring break” as a state of mind, the desperate race for greener pastures that grows like a fungus in small town America. Korine has always dabbled in the disenchantment of youth, so what he was saying with this film, I bought it.
Formally, it’s a bit of a wonder, actually. DP Benoît Debie and film editor Douglas Crise deserve commendation as it’s a dreamy tapestry that bores down, at once seductive and repugnant: a nice distillation of the theme, I’d say. The sound design is equally enchanting.
In so many words, I think “Spring Breakers” is one of the year’s best films so far, but I won’t take umbrage with anyone who finds that it’s an abrasive exercise that misses its mark. What I’d like to talk about, though, is James Franco, who walks a razor’s edge with his performance as Alien, a St. Petersburg, Florida white boy thug who represents a sickening sort of exoticism for the story’s bikini-clad beach bunnies.
First of all, this guy — Franco — obviously can’t sit still. He’s working so much lately that you can’t help but be in awe, and whether you like the bulk of the work or not, you have to respect the ethic. If he hits a snag, doesn’t matter, chalk it up and keep rolling. Sometimes it’s a woeful misfire, sometimes it’s a freakin’ Oscar nomination. The drive is hugely inspiring.
Here, he carves out a character modeled on South Florida rapper Dangeruss (though Houston-grown nightmare RiFF RaFF sure would like to take the credit — the look of the character has obvious parallels). He’s as magnetic as he is repulsive, which, again, plays into theme. He also has a soft sort of core that I think few critics are bothering to investigate.
There’s a sense of loss in Alien, a longing buried deep in his “Look at my sheeit!” fronting. It’s no wonder he proclaims, believably, that the film’s anti-heroines are his soul mates: they’re as full of loss and longing as he is. These people have holes they’re looking to fill (um…no pun intended). Some are equipped with the emotional wherewithal to seek it out in the right places, others aren’t. But what are the right places, really?
The point is, Franco negotiates a spirited character amid all that blacklit gaudiness. And I think he deserves awards attention for what he’s accomplished. Charismatic portrayals that could have been mere ciphers have tickled the season’s fancy in the past, from Ned Beatty in “Network” to Kevin Kline in “A Fish Called Wanda” to Robert Downey Jr. in “Tropic Thunder” and Heath Ledger in “The Dark Knight.” Why not Franco?
The answer, obviously, is that most viewers likely won’t be willing to see Alien beyond his cornrows, guns and tats, but I like what I saw. I like the pulse Franco found. And I’d like for others to see the same.
Or maybe I’ll just be alone on this one.
“Spring Breakers” opens in limited release tomorrow. It goes wide on March 22.
I’m all for this if he brings Riff Raff as his +1
Per the article, Dangeruss would be more apt.
love the film, love the performance, but yeah, not happening.
I saw this at TIFF and everyone I talked to (even the ones that didn’t like it) said Franco stole it. I can’t recall the last time I’ve seen a movie star give this much of a go for broke performance. He’ll almost certainly be amongst my 5 favorite supporting actor performances of the year, but Oscar’s? Hell no. Indie Spirit nom will be the beginning and end of his awards season.
I’ve heard many other people say the same thing and while we all agree, it just doesn’t seem like a possibility. It’s to unconventional.
The same thing as in it’s a deeper portrayal? Because I don’t really hear that. Most just like it as a stunt kind of thing.
I don’t know, he’s getting plenty of raves (from major critics) and I think in more of a ‘stunt’ kind of way. I think he’s in line for a few critic notices to go along with the Indie Spirit nom, but Oscar is a pipe dream. I do agree there’s a fragility/vulnerability/lost soul kind of thing there that some are missing, but I think there’s enough picking up on it.
Okay, well, I hope so. Like I said, I think there’s some thematic residue in what he offers here.
I loved it, and I hope the critics groups consider it when the time comes…but probably not. On top of Franco, I was also impressed with the Disney girls. But I thought Gomez and Benson stuck out the most.
Haven’t seen the film, but looks good based on the trailers. Franco comes across as lacking in mental acuity of late, as if for some reason he is unable to shake off his Pineapple Express persona. The vacant, stupefied thing really annoyed me in Oz. I hope it’s not present in Spring Breakers.
Franco does the vacant stupified thing, for sure. But I always think, even in Oz – which I enjoyed – that there is a core of humanity and sensitivity in most of the roles he takes. I feel it.
I’m glad you brought up the RDJ comparison- although I don’t think Franco has nearly the name recognition or respect factor as RDJ to warrant a nomination, let alone the narrative to drive a nomination. But I do think he’s the best thing about the film. Gomez also pleasantly surprised me- I think she played the (underwritten) character to the best of her ability. Hopefully this will make her consider better film choices because her resume looks like shit.
Sure, why not? Put James Franco on the list. And let’s put Nathan Fillion as Dogberry in Whedon’s As You Like It on the list too. Then by the end of the year, we’ll have 30 names, and hopefully that will lead to a more adventurous group of nominees than we had in 2012. So safe and so expected that every one of them had won before?
Sorry, Much Ado About Nothing
KRIS,
If pundits like yourself and others didn’t take this “it’ll never happen, but…” approach to discussing a performance like Franco’s then the chances of said “impossible” happening would be greatly increased. Guys like you shape the conversation for the critics’ awards later in the year, the critics’ awards shape the conversation for the guilds, and the guilds shape it for the Academy.
Talk up these early year performances enough without such “he’ll never be nominated” disclaimers, and maybe these self-fulfilling prophecies that make every year so predictable will cease to exist.
Honestly? That kind of thing is more of a preemptive thing to combat the inevitable cries of “this won’t happen!” that come when one begins discussing something like this.
That said, I don’t honestly believe “guys like me” shape the conversation, and whether we actually do or not, I personally have no interest in doing so. I champion my favorites all year long. I always have and always will. An Oscar nomination isn’t the be all and end all of value, in my opinion, and the Academy does what it always does. I won’t pretend otherwise.
I’m on your side, Kris
My wife and I went to see this over the Easter weekend, and we were absolutely mesmerized by the film. In regards to Franco’s character, we spent a considerable amount of time discussing his performance and the contradiction of his repulsiveness and magnetic personality. He is obsessed with consumerism, and his motivation for bailing the four female protagonists out of jail — which, by the way, was probably chump change to him, considering that they only received citations and faced two days in the county jail. Their presence elevates his status (“look at all my shit!”) and provides Franco with the rush of self-affirmation that he, too, seeks. His character is decisively submissive to these women. When a loaded gun is forced into his mouth, he opts for a second, and performs fellatio. He never forces the girls to stay with them. The two that want to leave actually do leave. In fact, Franco probably paid for their bus fare home, seeing as how they had no money left. Detractors may argue that he was manipulative, and exercised power over them through money. But, just as Franco’s character explains, he didn’t get them in jail, he got them out of jail. By the time they encounter Alien, they have already become corrupt. There is an adage that states something to the effect of, “satire is the process of taking actual situations to their logical conclusions.” I feel that this film did just that.
You’re definitely not alone on this one. He is phenomenal, and who knows, if the film manages to find some vocal supporters at the end of the year, an RDJ-esque nomination might not be completely out of the realm of possibility. I’m keeping my fingers crossed, anyway. And if you haven’t heard his Howard interview yet, it was fantastic. He’s hitting all the right notes so far this year.
No,you’re not alone my friend.As Alien( a role that was so close to be a caricature) he earned us with the sensitivity and depth he approached it and made it clear he(Franco) is the one who can interpret dark,lost and somehow equally vulnerable personas like that.