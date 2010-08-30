So that Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Raekwon ‘Runaway Love’ remix happened

Take the sample from Wu-Tang Clan’s famed “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F*ck Wit” and buttress it with the chorus from Justin Bieber’s lady-sounding “Runaway Love.” Give Raekwon a couple sweet verses to rap. Give Kanye West one.

The result is what is being dubbed Kanye West’s “Runaway Love” featuring Raekwon and Justin Bieber. This would be a lot more fun if it were a proper mashup, but, on its face, it’s not very good. It’s just a remix folks, nothing to see here, except for two obnoxious internet phenoms and perhaps Raekwon laughing his head off all the way to the bank.

This track was brought to you by the letter Tweet, a result of the Twitter love-in between the three artists a couple weeks ago.

Kanye West is bound to remain omnipresent as he continues to unleash drips and drabs over the social networking sites and new tracks every Friday in anticipation of his forthcoming, as-yet-unnamed album.

Click here to check out the track.