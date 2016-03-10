So, we need to talk about Spider-Man’s costume in the ‘Captain America: Civil War’ trailer

Earlier today, Captain America: Civil War dropped a brand-new trailer. This was kind of a big deal because of who showed up at the end. SPIDER-MAN! And not just any Spider-Man, but Tom Holland”s age-appropriate Spider-Man. The Internet got as close as it ever can to a unanimous consensus in flailing over Peter Parker”s entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
But, as this IS the Internet, that consensus didn”t last long. The point of contention? Spider-Man”s costume. Twitter quickly broke down into two camps…much like the two teams in Civil War itself.
Team “This Is Fine”
I LOVE the new costume! and I thought I was excited for @CaptainAmerica #CivilWar before! #SpiderMan
– Adrian Holmes (@holmboi) March 10, 2016
I love how old school #Spiderman's costume looks. It's awesome. Can't wait for #CaptainAmericaCivilWar: pic.twitter.com/kGNjTKiKHV
– Jesse B. Gill (@jessebgill) March 10, 2016
Team “What Is This Nonsense?”
The new #SpiderMan costume though looked so animted and video game-ish. Seriously took me out of the trailer because it was so off.
– Sai (@theonenonlysai) March 10, 2016
Am I the only one who thinks #SpiderMan's costume in #CivilWar has so much bad CGI, it getting dangerously close to #GreenLantern level?
– Tudor Andrei Valean (@Tudoran92) March 10, 2016
The divide comes from how “cartoonish” Spider-Man”s costume looks. Which based on a quick few seconds of footage, it could appear Spidey”s costume is more minimalistic than his previous outing. Fortunately, that”s either due to the lighting, the speed of which the camera is moving, or that the VFX on the costume weren”t finished by the time the trailer went to press. How do we know? Marvel also released a high-res image of Spider-Man from the trailer. And it looks a lot more familiar:
Annnnnd,here's a super close-up!
What do you guys think? Does the high-res image make you feel more confident in Spider-Man”s duds? Are you not feeling it? Let me know in the comments below!
Captain America: Civil War hits theaters on May 6, 2016.
