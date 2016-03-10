So, we need to talk about Spider-Man’s costume in the ‘Captain America: Civil War’ trailer

Earlier today, Captain America: Civil War dropped a brand-new trailer. This was kind of a big deal because of who showed up at the end. SPIDER-MAN! And not just any Spider-Man, but Tom Holland”s age-appropriate Spider-Man. The Internet got as close as it ever can to a unanimous consensus in flailing over Peter Parker”s entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But, as this IS the Internet, that consensus didn”t last long. The point of contention? Spider-Man”s costume. Twitter quickly broke down into two camps…much like the two teams in Civil War itself.

Team “This Is Fine”

Team “What Is This Nonsense?”