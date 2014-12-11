“So You Think You Can Dance”: Mary Murphy leaving, Paula Abdul joining?

Long-time “So You Think You Can Dance” judge Murphy “may be leaving,” according to Deadline. And Fox and the producers are considering former “Idol” judge Abdul, though no formal talks have been held.

Rainn Wilson is a “Total Dick” in “Backstrom” ad

The “Brilliant detective, total dick” ad is the latest Fox attempt at a profane marketing. Over the summer, “scary bitch” was used to promote “Red Band Society.”

Michael Sam will talk his Oprah about his experience in NFL locker rooms

Sam, who has been cut by the St. Louis Rams and the Dallas Cowboys, will sit down with Oprah for an OWN special airing Dec. 27. Sam originally was supposed to star in an Oprah reality show about his attempt to join the NFL.

ABC Family orders “My Transparent Life” transgender docuseries

The docuseries follows a teen who has to deal not only with his parents divorce, but his dad”s transition to a woman.

The CW, Cinemax and Amazon celebrate their 1st Golden Globes nominations

“Jane the Virgin,” “The Knick” and “Transparent have made contenders out of, respectively, CW, Cinemax and Amazon. PLUS: “Jane the Virgin” boss is “in shock,” Why is Ricky Gervais even nominated?, why did voters pick “The Affair” over “Masters of Sex”?, and why “Transparent”s” nominations are so significant.

“Alcatraz” alum joins “Scandal”

Jason Butler Harner will recur in an unknown role.

“Broadchurch” releases its 2nd season trailer

“Same town, new secrets” is the slogan for the ITV series, which returns in Britain on Jan. 5.

Tumblr users can get a TruTV development deal

The “Big Deal Contest” will allow Tumblr users to submit videos that could end up becoming a reality show.

“Workaholics” stars got to blow stuff up and show nudity in an “uncensored” trailer

Watch the very graphic Season 5 trailer.

Judge Judy”s “Hot Bench” renewed for Season 2

“I'm gratified that viewers have embraced ‘Hot Bench,'” Judy Sheindlin says of the court show she created. “I came up with the idea on a trip to Ireland last year with my husband and we observed a three-judge bench and found the process fascinating. I'm glad the viewers agree!”

“Gracepoint” season finale: Who killed 12-year-old Danny?

Here are the odds on each suspect.

“Key & Peele” was wonderfully, insanely grim this season

From the aerobics sketch to “Family Matters,” the Comedy Central series went to some pretty dark places.

Why does “SNL” keep cutting its best sketches?

The two unaired sketches that “Saturday Night Live” released on the web this week are among the best of the season.