‘So You Think You Can Dance’ recap: The final ten are chosen

It’s time for the top ten! I got a chance to visit the set of “So You Think You Can Dance” this week and talk to some of the dancers (and hear what Nigel, Mary and some choreographers had to say). I’ll post a story soon, but before that happens, we have to say goodbye to two dancers. I really can’t understand how Cat Deeley does this every week.
First up, we get a look at the group dance, which is Bollywood. It’s definitely a little more refined than what I saw, but it’s also hard to really focus when you’re sitting close to the stage. Having seen where the judges sit, I’m now really impressed that they’re able to pick out strong performances when there are people leaping all around the stage, usually in matching outfits. Still, I think Bollywood is never 100 percent great on this show, simply because it’s a very fast dance that’s very foreign to almost everyone who’s on the show. Still, it’s always fun.
Next, the bottom six are announced: Jenna, Alan, Malece, Nico, Amy and Tucker. Tucker is out with a knee infection (I did not even know that was a thing), so he won’t be dancing a routine this week.
Nigel announces that Nico and Jenna are safe. Wha? Jenna, not Anna, the beast? And Nico? I never thought the judges liked Nico, or have I missed something?
Anyway, the cutesy intro for tonight is each dancer telling us something about his or her partner that we didn’t already know. Bring on the quirk!
Nico & Hayley
The Background: Nico tells us Hayley loves animals. Hayley tells us Nico has big hair. They’re doing a Broadway number to a “Kiss of the Spider Woman” song performed by Chita Rivera. In the dance, a gypsy wants to kiss a guy and steal his soul. So, no cross dressing in prison. Okay.
The Dance: It’s very fierce — and it’s all about Hayley. She’s killing it, too. Nico, also great, but it’s not his routine, I’m afraid. Not his fault, though. The choreography is really about highlighting Hayley.
The Judges: Nigel gives Sean Cheesman a standing O. He thinks it’s one of the best Broadway scenes ever on the series. That would have graced the actual show. Hayley never ceases to surprise him. He doesn’t think she’ll be in the bottom two next week. Niles thinks he fixed his problems and he was excellent. Top marks! Mary thought it was outrageous. It was a breakthrough for both Nico and Hayley to another level. Lots more praise for Hayley than Nico, though. Kenny Ortega thought they handled it with bravery and passion.
The Verdict: You heard Niles — nothing to worry about next week.
Alan & Malece
The Background: Alan says Malece is a very fashionable shopaholic. Malece says Alan is born and raised in Minnesota, despite his exotic accent.
The Dance: Mandy Moore! They’re channeling Gene Kelly, except Alan doesn’t know who that is. Malece is going to try to channel Audrey Hepburn. Thank God she knows who that is. This is kind of adorable, but there’s something off. It’s like they’re not in the same room with one another.
The Judges: Kenny finds out if Alan checked out Gene Kelly on YouTube (he did). He tells Malece she sparkles, and they were both wonderful. But… he thought they couldn’t find the melding point. Not a full chemistry. Nigel thought it was uncomfortable to watch. It lacked a plie.
The Verdict: They’re both in the bottom, and this doesn’t bode well.
The “SYTYCD” tour will be hitting cities this fall. Whoot!
Jenna & Tucker (really, Alex Wong)
The Background: Tucker says Jenna snorts like a pig when she laughs. Jenna says Tucker always smells amazing.
The Dance: They will (or Jenna will) be dancing a paso doble with a pirate theme. Jenna will be dancing with Alex Wong! I am so happy to see Alex I barely pay attention to Jenna at first. But when I do, I have to say she’s very, very good. I think working with Alex has to be giving her a boost. He’s just one of those dancers who makes his partner look good by association.
The Judges: Mary loved it. Kenny thinks Jenna attacked it, and she’s one of his favorite dancers. Nigel thought she was tremendous.
The Verdict: Jenna’s fine for next week, but Tucker, who knows?
Makenzie & Paul
The Background: Makenzie says Paul is a chronic nail biter. Paul says Makenzie pulls some really ugly faces.
The Dance: Contemporary with Mandy Moore! This is beautiful, beautiful. They have such reach and this soars. Really, it’s just magical.
The Judges: Standing O from them, so I think they liked it. Nigel loved it and thought their breathing was perfect. Mary thought it was done beautifully. Kenny thought Paul had a fire burning in his soul.
The Verdict: Yeah, they’re fine. Although I will say, Makenzie shouldn’t have told us about the nail-biting. Paul has a fan base, woman!
Fik-Shun & Amy
The Background: Fik-Shun says Amy hums when she eats. Amy says Fik-Shun sleeps everywhere he can. They will be Vienesse waltzing, which neither one of them seems excited about doing.
The Dance: Elegant, ethereal, but we know this isn’t Fik-Shun’s wheelhouse. There’s a messiness to his performance, while Amy is excellent.
The Judges: Mary saw technical issues, but thought they had something special. She thinks Fik-Shun is getting better and better. Kenny thought it was a wonderful love story and Fik-Shun does anything he’s asked to do, and Amy is like a dancer in a music box. Nigel thought Fik-Shun’s arms were magical, and he’s obviously learning. He will be really disappointed if Amy leaves tonight.
The Verdict: I’m just so rattled that Amy is in the bottom three AND that Nigel didn’t save her, I don’t know what to think here.
Jasmine & Aaron
The Background: Aaron says Jasmine has a sassy alter ego when the music comes on. Jasmine says Aaron is a party animal.
The Dance: It’s a cowboy hip hop routine, and man alive, Jasmine is beyond killing it. If I didn’t know better, I would think this was her style. Aaron isn’t getting down quite as low or getting quite as dirty, but I think that he just suffers in comparison to Jasmine. Holy Toledo, she is GOOD at this. Aaron is snarling and acting it up, but his body doesn’t entirely seem comfortable with hip hop.
The Judges: Kenny thought they were two smoking guns. Nigel thought Jasmine killed it. He doesn’t say much about Aaron. Mary thought Jasmine dug out the best NappyTabs routine ever. Aaron also attacked everything.
The Verdict: Jasmine can’t go home next week. I think Nigel will stroke out if she’s in the bottom three. Aaron might be showing some weakness, though.
More group dances! The top guys are doing a NappyTabs routine with a rope. Mary and Kenny give a standing O, but Nigel doesn’t. Praise for Paul and a ding for Alan (he was too stiff), but it was very good. Mary thought Aaron’s solo was off the charts. Kenny gives Alan a pat on the back for throwing himself into it.
The girls will be doing a Stacey Tookey dance about the fountain of youth. Standing O from all three judges. Mary thinks these are the best six girls the show has had in ten seasons. No weak links. Kenny calls them all divas in the making. Nigel loved the routine and says the death of “So You Think You Can Dance” in Canada is sad but has given his show awesome choreographers like Stacey. But more than that, he thought it was an awesome routine.
Nigel thinks all the bottom dancers danced their hearts out in their solos. Nigel tells them that he wants anyone eliminated tonight to go on tour as alternates and swing dancers, though he doesn’t get much say in this. Yeah, but I bet whoever runs the tour will listen to you, Nigel. Leaving will be… Malece and Alan.
Wow — I can’t believe this, simply because Malece had grown so much so quickly (which is often seen as a sign of more good stuff to come), and because Tucker couldn’t dance this week. Usually, that’s a death knell. The good and bad news this season is that, especially with the girls, it’s really true that there are no weak links. But now it’s that much harder to say goodbye.
So, we have our top ten. What do you think? Do you think anyone needs to go home? Who do you think will win?
I was very disappointed that the opening number wasn’t a Teith tribute to the 132 lb. and growing testes. I imagined a dancer dragging an upside down hoodie around the stage. All the other dancers see his plight and are able to lift the hoodie up. The only question was would Teith cure the elephantine ball disease, lose the patient or flatten the other dancers under the weight of the poor man’s affliction. We will never know. Social Conscience people!!
To the Costume department: Good job. Boy Cat’s hair was beautifully shiny. Like the gold dubloons AFW was looking for. Cat’s dress was impossibly short. The audience must have had quite a view. Mary’s hair looked a lot better. She looked ready to step in for Jenna however I don’t know how all that glitter didn’t blind her.
I thought the costume dept really messed up on Cat’s dress. It is really hard to make that beautiful woman look large and frumpy but they managed to do it. Yuck.
Yes, it was all kinds of wrong.
I saw Cat on Fashion Police and she does her own styling and picks out her own outfits so you can’t blame anyone but her for that hot mess of a dress.
While Cat does pick her own wardrobe, this was a joint effort between her and wardrobe. She tweeted she found the dress for something like $40, but had wardrobe take the hem up to mini-skirt length.
I think the only reason why they saved Jenna is because they knew they were cutting Maltese and they wanted to let us see Amy. One ballroom solo is enough. No suspense on Alan and Maltese.
I am miffed that they keep saving Jenna. They have saved her so many times already. And I’m mad that Alan went home too. I love him.
I really liked Alan too. For some reason, he did not get a chance to shine.
I think one of the top schools in the country is the Dmitry Chaplin school of shirt wearing.
It took me several minutes to find this recap? I wonder why, when clicking on the show icon that only three old recaps are shown as choices? If this is going to be our new home, someone’s got to do a better job of indexing the site content. Call me, HitFix! (or just use the email I comment under)
I know. I had a hard time finding it too, but halfway down the homepage on the left side it does have a SYTYCD recap showing. I am also not a fan of this comment section. And I’m surprised that there are hardly any comments. I don’t know. I may stick with EW.
It is a little difficult.. got my user name wrong but that could be user error on my part.. lol…
I would hope that someone would call poor Anthony’s Weiner – he’s just been begging for a text for weeks now…
Snorts like a big what? Seriously. Proof reading – it’s what the pros do.
Seriously? You caught a typo. Congratulations. If you knew anything about what the “pros” really do you wouldn’t be so snide.
Right on Liane…Kim is probably an arrogant 12 yr. old!!
Loved the show last night..
Momma Mary was looking so much better.. Thank you Costume Department for punching out her stylist.. A little too much glitter but that can be deceiving when applying..
Favorites of the night.. Aaron and Jasmine..
The Show wasted the Wong by putting him in a Ballroom dance..
YAY! Someone other than me picked up on Wasting the Wong! I can’t believe they had ballroom dancers and choreographers sitting in the audience and had AFW dance that Paso.
Oh, but is Alex Wong ever really wasted? It’s always good to see him, even outside of his style.
I was not sorry to see Maltese go – something about her has rubbed me the wrong way from the beginning. Not that she’s not an excellent dancer, but at this stage they’re all really good, and she was the right choice. Especially after Amy’s solo, which was out of this world good.
I can’t wait to see what happens next week, as they split up the partnerships and match the contestants with All-Stars. Right now, my Final Four would be Jasmine, Amy, Aaron, and Paul, but it’s impossible to tell how they’ll do in new pairs.
Us and crickets. This place may not work out :)
I’d noticed that, too. Do we want to check out Slezak’s site? I’m actually going to head over there now and see if there’s any action…
I don’t think EW posted my last Anthony comment. And just us and crickets here.
What did Nico do to save himself? After Nigel and Mary’s comments to Nico last week, I was certain he would be a goner if he was in the Bottom 3. Not only was he in the Bottom 3, but Nigel & Co. advanced him to the Top 10.
With Malece and Amy up for elimination, I figured they would keep Amy. For Alan and Tucker, I thought for sure they would eliminate Tucker because of his injury.
I wonder why Nigel doesn’t have any say in the tour participants this year. He certainly made a big to-do about having to recommend that Malece and Alan be considered as the swing dancers.
Nigel never has anything to do with the tour, presumably because he’s too busy with the American Idol auditions (at least before he announced he was leaving his Idol position) which are at the same time.
This isn’t the first time he has said that he would “suggest” to the tour organizers that somebody not in the top 10 be included.