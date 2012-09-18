“So You Think You Can Dance” finale recap: The winners are chosen

It’s down to the final four: Chehon, Eliana, Cyrus and Tiffany. After last week’s Moment of Crazypants by Nigel Lythgoe, it seems even more likely that Cyrus will be the winning guy this season. Even if you weren’t rooting for Cyrus before Nigel informed the shellshocked dancer that he would not be voting for him, you still might have picked up the phone to give him a pity vote. I’m fairly sure Cyrus will win, but I wonder if this is the win he really wants — one that might be driven by people feeling sorry for him. Of course, a big pile of money should soothe that wound a little bit. In any case, I’m going to do my best to live blog this, so here we go!
8:01pm – Hey, our top twenty dancers are back! We see Alexa & Daniel, Amber & Nick, Amelia & Will, Audrey & Matthew, Janaya & Brandon, Janelle & Dareian, Lindsay & Cole, and Witney & George.
8:03pm – Oh, and the top four. Eliana, Chehon, Tiffany and Cyrus.
8:04pm – Time to meet our judges! Not that anything they have to say counts for anything! We have Lil’ C, Adam Shankman, Debbie Allen, Tyce DiOrio, Mary Murphy, and that jerk (kidding! sort of!) Nigel Lythgoe.
8:08pm – After some chit chat, Cat finally informs us we have an opening number, the BEST OPENING NUMBER EVER. We’ll be the judges of that, Cat. It’s the creation of Sonya Tayeh and Christopher Scott, so hey, maybe Cat isn’t overselling it.
8:10pm – Okay, that was pretty good. Was Christopher Scott’s contribution just getting Cyrus across the stage, though? Otherwise, it seemed very Sonya, which is always a good thing. Something to ponder over the commercial break.
8:14pm – Oh, we’re doing that “let the judges request a redo of a favorite routine” thing. I was hoping maybe that was tossed out along with the results show, but oh well. Nigel wants to see a Travis Wall/”Titanic” routine by contemporary dancers Matthew and Audrey. This was a pretty exceptional routine. It was all about the couch leap by Audrey. And it’s still about the couch leap by Audrey.
8:17pm – Although I don’t like the rehashing aspect of this when all we want to know is who won, the performances do seem a little stronger when no one’s worried about being eliminated or judged.
8:19pm – Lil’ C requests the Twitch/Witney hip hop routine. Witney is perhaps even funkier the second time around, yo.
8:27pm – Debbie Allen wants to see Sonya’s routine for Tiffany and George. Watching this, I miss George. He should have lasted on the show longer.
8:30pm – Now we have our top five moments from the auditions. Leroy Martinez was a fat guy who could really dance, was the only member of his family who hadn’t been in jail, and he made Adam Shankman cry.
8:32pm – Adam Shankman picks a paso doble by Cole and Lindsay. Oh, I do not mind seeing this again. I have to say — if an unconventional dancer was going to make final four, how could it have not been Cole?
8:39pm – Tyce picks a routine for Amelia and Will choreographed by NappyTabs to “Lovecats” by the Cure. This was cute.
8:42pm – The number 4 most memorable audition is by the Dallas housewife who didn’t want to take time away from her two kids. Two kids who made her audition painfully cute. I’m sure producers drooled at the opportunity to make an audition poignant and family-friendly and gosh-darned adorable. I’m just grateful she didn’t make the top 20 so we didn’t have to see this maudlin crap every week.
8:43pm – Mary picks the sad suitcase routine by Tyce. She says it’s inspired by the Holocaust, but I think it could apply to a lot of different things. The Holocaust, Japanese-American internment camps, fan-themed Carnival Cruises, all sorts of things. It’s Chehon and Katherine and yes, still a great routine. Katherine’s hair is especially crisis-rific.
8:50pm – Eliana gets to pick the dance she wants to recreate for the finale. Huh, that’s new. She decides on the “Bang, Bang” routine with Alex Wong. Goooood choice. This dance was the one that made her a frontrunner, if you ask me.
8:54pm – Nigel tells us why he thinks Eliana is his favorite girl this season. He tells her that every choreographer in Vegas wanted her in the top 20. Desmond Richardson wants to hire her for his company. He tells her that Tiffany has been perfect, so America has gotten it right by choosing them both. Lots of gushing. I will be curious to hear him try to repeat this for the guys, as he has already told Cyrus he wants him gone.
8:55pm – The third most memorable audition moment with the Ninja Twins. Hey, I just remembered — this is about naming the winners, right? And that’s about an hour away. Sigh.
8:56pm – Cat picks a disco routine by Tiffany and all star Brandon. Nigel is right about Tiffany — she hasn’t screwed up, at least not memorably, this season. Brandon looks winded. Those disco routines are CRAZY and I want more of them!
9:03pm – Chehon gets his chance to pick a dance. He tells us he had to break through an emotional wall that was built by ballet training, but he did it! He thinks the routine that helped him grow the most was the Argentine tango he performed with all star Tanya. It’s Mary’s turn to tell him he’s wonderful. Mary tells him he’s experienced greatness on the show. She gets choked up.
9:07pm – A montage of hip hop routines from earlier in the season. This is a very long into for a brand new routine featuring Twitch, Comfort, Cyrus and Christopher Scott. It’s a great routine, just great. But I find myself watching Twitch and Comfort as opposed to Cyrus.
9:14pm – It’s Tiffany’s turn to choose her routine. She loved working with Sonya Tayeh, but she chooses her routine with all star Ade (which was choreographed by Mandy Moore). Oh yeah, I remember this. The horrible Celine Dion song. Yeah, I didn’t need to see this twice, although it is better on mute.
9:17pm – Mary tells Tiffany why she’s wonderful. Mary tells her she’s spectacular and that she’s matured as a dancer. Again, she gets choked up. Tiffany cries. Why is Mary wearing a sequined Christmas pointsetta on her dress? Does she know it’s only September?
9:18pm – Back to the auditions. Number two is Dallas’ exorcist style dancer guy. Remember him? He takes your soul then gives it back to you. Or something. In his dance, I think he actually took out his imaginary heart and stabbed it with an imaginary knife. That made Mary cry, too. I think the theme for this evening was Mary crying.
9:19pm – Oh, wait! We’re moving on to number one! It’s Dragonhouse from Atlanta featuring Bryan Gaynor. They’re performing on stage. I actually find this a lot more entertaining than some of Christopher Scott’s routines. I love Bryan Gaynor, though. I was thinking Cyrus might do a cameo — as I recall, Cyrus and Bryan are roommates.
9:26pm – It’s Carly Rae Jepson performs her follow-up to “Call Me Maybe,” which is “This Kiss.” And confirmation that she is absolutely a one hit wonder.
9:30pm – We have time for just one more favorite routine of the season — but not before we watch a montage of memorable moments! Watch Nigel being lascivious! Watch women cry and children dance poorly! Watch weirdos! Oh, and there’s Cyrus. And there’s Amelia! And the scarecrow and the tin man and little Toto, too!
9:34pm – The last duet of the night will be Cyrus’ routine with Twitch. It’s still pretty awesome and, yes, reminds me of Nigel being a jerk immediately after we saw this last time. I’m not sure if he’s a jerk after this routine, too, because my Internet connection craps out. If someone saw the three, four minutes after this routine (I got back on during the commercial break), please fill in the details!
9:44pm – The top ten and the all-stars join forces to dance a routine that’s “Lion King” inspired. If you’ve seen “The Book of Mormon,” this is inadvertently hysterical. If you haven’t, it’s sexy “Lion King” and probably just fine. Cat tells us that we’ll find out who won after the commercial break. Oh, yeah! This is a results show! I’d totally forgotten.
9:51pm – The girls are up first. But before we get results, we watch a montage of important moments for both dancers. Oh, COME ON. We couldn’t have taken care of this earlier? You know, an hour ago, maybe? Essentially, we’re going to find out who the winners are and immediately cut to a commercial. The winner is… okay, they’re both crying from the montage. The winner is… Eliana. Lights flash everywhere!
9:55pm – On to the guys. Montage. The winner is… CHEHON. Whoa! I am SHOCKED. I am glad, but I am shocked. Cyrus looks happy for Chehon, but yes, a little crushed. So does Tiffany. But I’m more than thrilled that two really strong dancers — two BALLET dancers, no less — won this year.
So, do you think people took what Nigel said to heart? I really got the sense people were going to vote for Cyrus out of sympathy, honestly — I mean, Nigel came thisclose to calling Cyrus a circus act. But I’m glad cooler heads prevailed. I think it’s better for Cyrus in the long run — he surely could have used the money, but he won’t have haters resenting him, either. And Eliana, well, after that routine with Alex Wong she was just going to be impossible to beat.
What do you think of the results? Did you vote? Do you think Nigel swayed voters one way or the other?
im so happy with these results! i totally predicted it. i didn’t really see cyrus as a contender for a winner, although he is an amazing dancer and amazing at his craft. and tiffany did amazing too, but. . . . . the two ballet dancers ftw! =D
Wasn’t that great? I’m really surprised, as all we seemed to hear about was how much everyone loved Cyrus — Chehon was in the bottom three time after time, so this is something.
Tiffany should have won!!!! She had more dimension, better flexibility and more rhythm. Too bad Nigel kept telling Eliana that she was the best, suggesting to America who we should vote for as the winner. Same for Cyrus. Power of suggestion always wins. Hopefully Tiffany’s talent isn’t wasted on a second rate dance troupe.
Absolutely agree!
Thank you from California! Now i can take a nap before going to work at midnight, instead of waiting another hour before its even on, and just watch it on DVR.
And you get to fast forward though the fluff! That’s the best way to watch a finale, really.
OOh so sad and yes i believe that people did take gals comment to heart when he did say it i was truly shocked and questioned why he would even make such a pathetic remark
Rigged! LOL but honestly the show was good. I was personally pulling for Whit and Cy. The power of suggestion is truly off the richter scale. Eliana was predictable and Chehon…. i have no words. Given that they are both tremendous dancers. They were given dance styles to close to their personal strengths. Yes, ballroom is about emoting but it is more about technique which Chehon has loads of…. and Eliana….. now she truly is a beast. All-in-all im happy for them but I still say it was RIGGED!!! LMBO
One of the things they didn’t talk about much this season was how dancers got the dances they did — they didn’t pull them randomly from a hat, as in previous seasons. This time around, everyone pulled out a number. The person who got the highest number had all of the potential genres to choose from — the lowest had at most two or three. I found that of the top twenty dancers I spoke to, a lot of them wanted to pick dances far outside of their genre — even Cyrus. Ballroom is so different from ballet — and that’s why Chehon was so weak in Latin dancing. Cyrus really wanted to do contemporary — which, logically, is not something that shows off his strengths. But that was what really impressed me about these dancers — they saw the show as a chance to stretch. I think Cyrus said something along the lines of this show being his one big chance to work with some amazing choreographers in styles he might never otherwise get to try. It’s smart, really — if you see the show as a chance to learn, winning is beside the point.
Maybe what we saw tonight was SYTYCD’s more mature finally pick up the phone/text/internet/carrier pigeon/pony express/whatever else and actually vote? The thought of Cyrus winning probably galvanized a large portion of the show’s fanbase who otherwise doesn’t bother voting.
Nygel sobataged the vote for Cyrus & Tiffany. Niether
were ever in the bottome. Nygel told Cyrus he wouldn’t vote for him. Then when he found out the results before us he made up the story of all the
e-mail and tweets saying his was wrong. He said all
season that Eliana was his favourite girl of the
season. Cyrus was robbed of winning!!!!!Nygel always
seems to manipulate his shows to get who he wants! Why even watch the show? I am disgusted and in shock!as it seemed everyone was!! I will not watch the show again. Cyrus was everybody’s favourite
dancer, he needed that money and was led to believe
like the majority of viewer’s he was going to win!!!!
Did you see the public backlash against Nigel’s comments on websites like this one? He wasn’t making up anything about the e-mails and tweets. I’m sure he got killed for those comments.
The only injustice was that Cyrus made it this far, Mae. Tonight was America getting it right.
Mae, I agree Cyrus and Tiffany were robbed!!!! Eliana was NOT the best dancer I never liked watching her she was so “Phoney” When she was talking about her journey and blamed Cyrus last week for her not really doing well until she was able to dance with Alex, made me SICK!!! instead of blaming some one else look at your self!
Thanks for the recap our DVR crapped out tonight of all nights! I could see it all unfold before my eyes. So glad Eliana & Chelon won! They rocked ballet ans everything thrown at them!
So glad they got or right. May be best two dancers ever on the show.
I’m so happy about the results from tonight!!!! I was team Chehon and Eliana from day 1!!! I’m so proud though for Cyrus for making it this far as well as Tiffany! In all honesty though Chehon and Eliana were the better dancers and America opened their eyes to see that last week. Tiffany is a great dancer but I’m sorry to say that Eliana is just amazing all around at everything she does in dancing. And yes Chehon was in the bottom a few times but theres a reason he was chosen over the others. This show is about dancing and improving in all styles of dance and as much as I liked Cyrus I believe that in the end Chehon was the better performer and dancer. All in all I was happy with the results and congrats on all the top 4 for even making it that far:)
After watching the montage at the beginning that reminded me that Travis, Danny, Twitch, Brandon and Jacob were all runners-up I didn’t think Chehon had a chance. So happy he broke the streak.
(Yes, I do choose my favorites by which guy I want to sleep with; why do you ask?)
Chehon is the best male dancer in the show so he won. the girl chosen was also the best so she won. Nothing new but the runners up are also good in their style. it was a really good season.
Honestly, Cyrus brought me and a lot of new viewers who honestly couldn’t stand dance into the dance scene. He revitalized the show, and brought in new viewers. Cheon was more advanced, but Cyrus was by far the star of the show. Eliana became large due to Cyrus, their routines were amazing. I feel as if it was an injustice to Cyrus – but even the finale was about him and Dragon House. They had the best performances. Was he the best dancer? No in technique, but in heart what truly matters he was king. To me, dance isn’t about how well you can keep your toes pointed – it’s about the heart you put into it.
Yes, dancing is about the heart and soul you put into it. I’m not a dancer but I love seeing other dances. It gives me the joy to watch. Today I just viewed the final of this show in Singapore. I feel sad that Cyrus is not the winner. Nevertheless, Cyrus keep on dancing because in many contests, be it singing or dancing, those who made it big is usually the runner up.