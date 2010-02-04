‘So You Think You Can Dance’ returns in May

FOX has set a May return for the seventh season of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The network announced on Thursday (Feb. 4) that “So You Think You Can Dance” will have a two-hour premiere on Thursday, May 27.

Auditions for the seventh season are already underway, with upcoming stops in Dallas (March 10), Nashville (March 14), Chicago (March 18) and Los Angeles (March 26).

As per usual, for more information on “So You Think You Can Dance” auditions, hopefuls can check out fox.com/dance.

Long a summer institution on FOX, “So You Think You Can Dance” was rushed back for a sixth season just months after the completion of the fifth and was forced to brave the rougher terrain of fall. The results were a predictable drop in viewership, though FOX credits “SYTYCD” with helping to provide a compatible lead-in for the fall re-launch of “Glee.”

Cat Deeley returns as host.