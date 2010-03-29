‘So You Think You Can Dance’ reveals an All-Stars twist

Things are going to be plenty different when “So You Think You Can Dance” returns to FOX this summer.

The show’s producers have announced that only 10 finalists will be selected for the show’s seventh season, which premieres on Thursday, May 27.

After the judges select their Top 10 — five guys and five girls, obviously — those dancers will be paired up with former “So You Think You Can Dance” finalists. Each week, America will vote and only one Finalist will be eliminated each week.

This is a clear change from the show’s standard Top 20 and weekly double-eliminations. The All-Star partners will be announced soon.

Cat Deeley returns as “So You Think You Can Dance,” which gives its winner $250,000 and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer. After five successful summer runs, “SYTYCD” aired in the fall this year and, as one might expect, ratings dipped a bit with Russell Ferguson winning the crown.