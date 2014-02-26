‘Social Network’s David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin may reunite for Steve Jobs biopic

Director David Fincher and “West Wing” creator Aaron Sorkin already teamed up for the Oscar-winning Facebook drama “The Social Network,” and now they may be turning their talents to a biopic of another tech legend: Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Fincher (“Fight Club,” “Seven”) is in early talks to direct the as-yet-untitled film, while Sorkin has already finished writing the script for producer Scott Rudin, according to Variety.

Based on Walter Isaacson's 2011 bestseller “Steve Jobs,” the film reportedly has an unconventional structure consisting of just three long scenes, with each one taking place behind the scenes of one of Apple”s many major product launches through the years.

Fincher is currently wrapping up “Gone Girl” — which opens October 3 — and could be moving onto the Jobs film soon after, depending on negotiations.

After decades of tech innovation (including introducing the iPod and iPhone), Jobs passed away in 2011.

He was portrayed by Ashton Kutcher in last year's flop “Jobs,” and by Noah Wylie in the 1999 TV movie “Pirates of Silicon Valley.”

Who would you want to see play Steve Jobs this time around?