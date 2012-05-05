Sofia Vergara might dress in leather for ‘Machete Kills’

Yowza.

The already-sexy Sofia Vergara may be getting a little bit sexier for director Robert Rodriguez (like we said — he knows how to pick ’em).

The “Modern Family” star is in talks to join the director’s sequel “Machete Kills” as a leather-clad madame named Desdemona, “whose Mexican heriots have information that Machete needs,” according to Variety.

She would be joining a bevy of beauties that includes Jessica Alba, Michelle Rodriguez, Amber Heard, and, um, returning star Danny Trejo. Oscar nominee Demian Bichir (“A Better Life”) has also signed on.

The Variety report also seems to solidify the rumors that always-controversial Mel Gibson is in talks to play a villain in the film.

The 2010 original starred Trejo, Alba, Rodriguez, Robert De Niro, Lindsay Lohan and Don Johnson. Made on the cheap, it grossed $26.6 million in the U.S.

Vergara was recently seen in “The Three Stooges” and the all-star box office disappointment “New Year’s Eve.”

Meanwhile, Rodriguez is busy putting together a similarly eclectic cast for another sequel, “Sin City 2.”

Who else would you like to see join the “Machete Kills” cast?