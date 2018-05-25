‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Contains A Shocking Cameo

#Star Wars
05.25.18 57 mins ago

Lucasfilm / Disney

Solo: A Star Wars Story has quite a few references to the other Star Wars movies it’s a prequel to. But, intriguingly, the movie ends with a cameo that ties the movie not just to the originals, but also to some other beloved Star Wars media. And some a little less beloved.

Obviously, there will be spoilers for the ending of Solo: A Stars Wars Story, so if you haven’t seen it yet, go do that right now. No, really. It’s delightful. Tell your boss you’ve got Dantooine fever. And have a parting GIF:

Microsoft

No, that doesn’t happen in the movie. What does happen is that after Han pulls one of his classic improvised gambits, Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) is left to clean up the mess. Part of that mess is reporting into the head honcho of the criminal syndicate she works for, the Crimson Dawn. So she fires up the holo, makes the call, and a familiar hooded Sith appears.

That’s right, this guy’s back:

LUCASFILM

Who did you think we were talking about? Some guy named Sheev? And this is actually two cameos for the price of one, no less: Ray Park returns to play Maul’s body, while the voice, originally Peter Serafinowicz, is replaced with Sam Witwer, who voices Maul in animated series and video games.

The cameo will be a shocking one to casual Star Wars fans, so if you haven’t been following Rebels, yes, Darth Maul does, in fact, survive Obi-Wan making him half the man he used to be. Maul is on a bit of a journey we won’t spoil, but suffice to say it makes sense he’d be running a criminal syndicate on the side. As for what he and Qi’ra might turn out to be up to, well, we’ll just have to wait for the sequel.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSCameosSolo: A Star Wars StoryStar Wars

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 7 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP