Disney / Lucasfilm

We’re only a few weeks away from Solo: A Star Wars Story, and details are beginning to come out about the prequel to Han Solo having a bad feeling about this, as well as merchandise and other stuff, some of which have spoilers. That includes the score of the movie, which just had its track listing drop.

The score of the movie will be largely handled by John Powell, who’s scored the bulk of the Bourne movies, with some contributions from Home Alone‘s John Williams. The score will be available May 25th, so we can’t hear it yet. But he did reveal the track listing:

As a rule, soundtracks have the score in sequential order, so while this doesn’t quite give away the store, it does have a few intriguing hints. To start with, it looks like we’re going to see quite a bit of Corellia, Han’s home planet, than we thought before he gets off that rock with Chewie in tow. Also, it appears the train heist at the center of the trailers happens fairly early on in the movie, in case you were worried the trailers gave away the plot. Among the teases are a prison break, a mine heist, and a visit to Lando’s closet, which we assume will be the entire second act because come on, we’ve seen how that man dresses. He’s the only man in the galaxy with style.

Joking aside, there is one bit that catches hardcore nerds’ attention, a mention of the name Savareen, a sector of space in the Outer Rim that pops up quite a bit in the Star Wars animated series, which may explain a certain cameo Mark Hamill gave away. And, of course, a certain scruffy nerf herder lives in another sector of the Outer Rim, so that opens the door to a nod or two to A New Hope. Just no more creepy CGI doubles, please. You can end with Han shooting Greedo first.

(via Instagram)