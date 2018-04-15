Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It may have been a bit messier of a production process than anticipated, but young Han Solo’s big cinematic adventure is looming closer on the horizon. A new TV spot for the likely blockbuster has bubbled up and it’s a bit of promo that merrily combines flashes of characters along with the tease of much space swashbucklery and danger. (Not that the film was originally designed to be a mumblecore indie picture or anything like that.)

Sunday saw the debut of the 45-second “Crew” ad hyping up Solo: A Star Wars Story. Unlike the trailers we’ve seen so far, Alden Ehrenreich’s Solo is a touch more chatty even if this commercial favors an assortment of rapid images over extended stretches of dialogue. In the mix is a look at aerial assaults, Woody Harrelson chatting with our hero and once again another opportunity for folks to lust over Donald Glover’s Lando.

The spot for Ron Howard’s upcoming space western leans hard on visuals that sell the entertainment value of this Star Wars film, so there’s a generous amount of eye candy (beyond Lando) to soak in, overthink and overanalyze as the official wide release date approaches. Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15 with the film coming out proper in American cinemas on May 25.