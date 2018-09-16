A ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Deleted Scene Offers A Glimpse At Phil Lord And Christopher Miller’s Work

#Disney #Star Wars
News & Culture Writer
09.16.18

On Friday, Solo: A Star Wars Story became available for digital purchase ahead of its release on physical media like DVD and Blu-ray, which happens on Tuesday, September 25th. To tease audiences about the latest (and possibly last) standalone Star Wars story, Disney released a brief deleted scene from the film involving Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) getting into an impromptu snowball fight. It turns out that, as Ehrenreich revealed in a previous interview of the summer, the scene in question was concocted by the movie’s fired directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

In the scene itself, Han and Chewie are following Beckett (Woody Harrelson) on the snow planet where they botch the job for Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). Without provocation, the two younger team members begin hurling snowballs at one another while the older Beckett looks on. After a beat, the latter shouts at the two to stop and gestures for them to continue, but not before Han gets a final snowball in.

Speaking with Disney in May, Ehrenreich credited Harrelson’s enjoyable attitude on set with sparking a few snowball fights among the crew and cast members while waiting for the right lighting conditions:

“We had to get the light right all day, so it was kind of this funny experience of waiting around and just hanging out on top of this beautiful mountain. And Woody, being Woody, started throwing snowballs at people, and so we ended up having quite a big snowball fight.”

Collider noted that the scene in question was shot by Lord and Miller, who were later fired by LucasFilm over “creative differences.”

(Via Collider and Disney)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Star Wars
TAGSChristopher MillerDELETED SCENEDISNEYLucasfilmPHIL LORDSolo: A Star Wars StoryStar Wars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP