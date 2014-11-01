Some of the best (and worst) celebrity Halloween 2014 costumes

#Katy Perry #Kim Kardashian
, and 11.01.14 4 years ago

Another Halloween has come and gone. 

While you may have been proud of your costume, it probably didn't blow up Instagram like some of the crazy outfits worn by the stars of Movies, TV and Music. For the most part, they brought their “A” game, impersonating fictional characters, world famous felines, and even junk food snacks. 

See what celebs like Taylor Swift, Neil Patrick Harris, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry wore out on the Spookiest Day of the Year. 

Check out the photos here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Kim Kardashian
TAGSHalloween 2014JOE JONASKATY PERRYKIM KARDASHIANNEIL PATRICK HARRIS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP