Somehow Johnny Depp’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ is getting a sequel and here are the posters

#Johnny Depp #Disney
08.14.15

Back in 2010 – during the height of the post-“Avatar” green screen Renaissance – Disney released a live-action adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland” starring Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp. Directed by Tim Burton, the film was a darkly psychedelic trip through Wonderland. The film was visually stunning but deeply divisive among both critics and audiences.

But love it or hate it – or have no strong feelings about it one way or the other – the movie made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. So it shouldn”t be a surprise that Disney is going back for a second helping, especially considering the recent success of their live-action “Cinderella.”

Today at the annual Disney Expo, the teaser posters were unveiled for 2016″s “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios
 
Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios

According to IMDB, Linda Wolverton returns as the screenwriter but Tim Burton has not. James Bobin (“Muppets Most Wanted”) steps into the director”s chair. Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, and Helena Bonham Carter are returning to their previous roles.

“Alice Through The Looking Glass” hits theaters on May 27, 2016.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp#Disney
TAGSALICE IN WONDERLANDAlice Through The Looking GlassDISNEYJOHNNY DEPPliveactionSequel

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP