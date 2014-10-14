Someone forgot to finish Thranduil’s ‘The Hobbit: Five Armies’ poster, so I fixed it

Everyone knows Thranduil is the king of the elves…and also the king of PARTAYS! Yet somehow his minions allowed THIS to be what will represent His Majesty's essence during the final Hobbit movie, “The Battle of the Five Armies.”

Someone will pay dearly for this dreadfully dreary portrait.

Source: The Hobbit

But far be it from me to let some nameless Mirkwood peon meet their doom because they didn't get the memo that Thranduil loves a good rave. So I fixed it. Behold, a more accurate portrayal of our platinum haired overlord!