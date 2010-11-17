Song Of The Day: Adele goes disco for ‘Rolling in the Deep’

Adele already has our hearts over here at HitFix, and this week brought a new gift from the young British performer.

“Rolling in the Deep” is the first single from her forthcoming sophomore set “21,” and it maintains the songwriter’s old-school vibe but bumps it up to the ’70s. Backed with a little choir of her own voice, Adele delivers a vulnerable disco diva stance with a dancefloor burner that may make you grab your cigarettes.

Or maybe just the video will. The Sam Brown-directed official video for the track will be out in December, but the current clip, below, features shots of the “Chasing Pavements” singer recording “21” in Malibu, sleeping, blinking sweetly in fake eyelashes, throwing out some disco fingers and dragging her ciggies.

The 22-year-old Grammy winner is set to release “21” on Feb. 22.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on RSS Facebook Twitter Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js