Song Of The Day: Adele goes disco for ‘Rolling in the Deep’

Adele already has our hearts over here at HitFix, and this week brought a new gift from the young British performer.
“Rolling in the Deep” is the first single from her forthcoming sophomore set “21,” and it maintains the songwriter’s old-school vibe but bumps it up to the ’70s. Backed with a little choir of her own voice, Adele delivers a vulnerable disco diva stance with a dancefloor burner that may make you grab your cigarettes.
Or maybe just the video will. The Sam Brown-directed official video for the track will be out in December, but the current clip, below, features shots of the “Chasing Pavements” singer recording “21” in Malibu, sleeping, blinking sweetly in fake eyelashes, throwing out some disco fingers and dragging her ciggies.
The 22-year-old Grammy winner is set to release “21” on Feb. 22.
This is outstanding work! I am waiting with baited breath for this album to come out. So many great musical memories created on “19”. This is a treasured glimpse into what appears to be a definite progressive and smash album for Adele. Lovely!