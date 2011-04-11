Song Of The Day: Arctic Monkeys urge ‘Don’t Sit Down’ on new single

No need to pay for a ticket, folks, ’cause this drama’s free.

U.K. rockers Arctic Monkeys have lifted the curtain on thudding, revving new single “Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair,” featured on their forthcoming and totally mature-sounding “Suck It and See.”

Alex Turner’s melodrama goes counters Nick O’Malley’s metal bass growl, and the band cuts it at almost three minutes on the dot, a feat most admirable. It won’t be the headiest piece of music all day — there’s always the new Elbow if you’re looking for extra verbiage — but it is a ominous intro to things to come.

“Chair” will be a standalone single release on Record Store Day this year, a mere five days away on April 16. It will also carry the weight of B-Side “I.D.S.T” on the 7″ and “I.D.S.T.” and “The Blond-O-Sonic Shimmer Trap” on the 12″ bundle. The song individually can be bought through digital retailers starting tomorrow.

“Suck It” will be out on June 7. It proceeds Alex Turner’s solo effort for the “Submarine” soundtrack and an early peek at new full-band track “Brick by Brick.”

What do you think of the song?

Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair by arcticmonkeys