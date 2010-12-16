Song of the Day: Beach House get in the holiday spirit with ‘Winter Sun’

Beach House’s “Teen Dream” is going to make one particular HitFix crit’s list — *cough* — so it’s a joy to see the Sub Pop duo have even more to share this year.

“I Do Not Care for the Winter Sun” is available for free download on the band’s website. Yes, of course there’s some jingle-jangle in the song going on, but it largely avoids sounding stickily, well, Christmas-y. Victoria Legrand’s voice king of hangs around the same five notes, lazily letting us know it ain’t getting any warmer.

Stay tuned for more news on HitFix year-end lists — and for more noise from the Baltimore band, who are “dreaming” of a fourth full-length. Let’s hope Katy Perry doesn’t cop the title to their next set.

Stream below.

