Song Of The Day: Beach House, ‘The Arrangement’

Beach House’s “Teen Dream” is easily one of my favorite albums this year, and not just because its melodically perfect dream-pop helped me shake off those winter blues.

Victoria Legrand’s voice sooths like aloe without a sunburn, pampering and swaying, rarely reaching those upper registers but still hinting there’s some drama to be had under the organs and ne’er-frenzied beats.

The same can be said of “The Arrangement,” a brand new song to be featured on the band’s special edition 12″ single of “Zebra,” to be released on Record Store Day on Saturday.

Stream both tracks below, though you can download “Zebra,” which was included on “Teen Dream.”

Beach House is currently on tour and will do so through early May, then with select dates through July.

Beach House – The Arrangement by subpop