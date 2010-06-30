Song Of The Day: Bjork with Dirty Projectors on ‘All We Are’ from charity album

A little more than a year ago, Bjork and the Dirty Projectors came together to collaborated at New York’s Housing Works, for charity. The original piece, dubbed “Mount Wittenberg Orca,” has since been recorded and, today, released digitally to benefit yet another charity, the National Geographic Society Ocean Initiative.

Why them? Because, DP mastermind David Longstreth wrote the songs “about whales. It was inspired by events on Mt. Wittenberg in California and elaborates on [Longstreth’s] obsession with vocal harmony introduced on Dirty Projectors’ 2009 album ‘Bitte Orca’,” according to a release.

It is the vocal-heavy group’s first set of original recordings since that set, and Bjork’s first new recording since her collaboration with Thom Yorke on “Nattura,” another conservation-benefiting project.

I can’t say I was present at that tiny bookshop when this original, live project came together; but from what I’ve heard, and what can be heard below in “All We Are,” it truly is a combination effort, not just Bjork with a nice backing band (Nathaniel Baldwin, Amber Coffman, Haley Dekle, Angel Deradoorian, Longstreth and Brian McOmber). It seems like a, erm, natural fit.

As previously reported, Bjork is working on her follow-up solo effort to 2007’s “Volta” and is working with frequent arts pal Michel Gondry on a film project. Dirty Projectors covered Bob Dylan for denim.

Here is the tracklist for “Mount Wittneberg Orca,” which can be purchased via mountwittenbergorca.com:

I Ocean

II On and Ever Onward

III When the World Comes to an End

IV Beautiful Mother

V Sharing Orb

VI No Embrace

VII All We Are

Dirty Projectors + Björk- All We Are by DominoRecordCo