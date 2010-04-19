Song of the Day: Bon Iver takes on Peter Gabriel’s ‘Come Talk to Me’

For Record Store Day, fans of either Bon Iver or Peter Gabriel got quite a gift — even if they didn’t get their hands on the limited vinyl.

Bon Iver unleashed his version of the former Genesis frontman’s “Come Talk to Me,” replacing those bagpipes with banjos, the legendary borderline baritone with his windy falsetto.

The song will be featured on forthcoming “And I’ll Scratch Yours,” the sequel album to Gabriel’s orchestral all-covers “Scratch My Back.” The former will feature many of the artists that Gabriel covered on the latter singing Gabriel tunes.

The B-Side to the RSD single is “Flume,” Gabriel’s take on the first song from Bon Iver’s phenomenal 2008 set “For Emma, Forever Ago.”

Below is the Peter Gabriel original, live, with some dramatic action with a telephone.

[Video after the jump…]