Song Of The Day: Boys Noize’s ‘Ich R U’ music video is robot vs. nature

10.18.12 6 years ago

We are becoming our computers. Our information becomes us. And nature will destroy us in retort.

That’s what I’ll take away from the partially animated music video to Boys Noize’s “Ich R U,” which I’ve now watched no fewer than 13 times. It’s culled from the electronica act’s third album “Out of the Black,” which was released on Tuesday (Oct. 16).

The track is the more “put-together” of theirs, but that doesn’t mean its not reflective of the whole set. It bangs and bruises with the rest.

Here are Boys Noize’s worldwide tour dates:

10/09 – Edinburgh @ HMV Picturehouse
10/12 – Manchester (UK) @ TBA *
10/13 – London (UK) @ Coronet *
10/15 – Prague(CZ) @ Roxy
10/17 – Zurich (CH) @ Maag Halle *
10/18 – Geneva (CH) @ Salle des Fetes de Thonex *
10/19 – Lille (FR) @ Fantastic Festival *
10/20 – Nantes (FR) @ Stereolux *
10/23 – Oslo (N) @ Rockefeller *
10/24 – Stockholm (SWE) @ Arenan *
10/25 – Copenhagen (DK) @ Vega *
10/26 – Warsaw (POL) @ 1500m2
10/27 – Vienna (AUSTRIA) @ Gasometer *
10/28 – Bologna (IT) @ Link *
10/31 – Milan (IT) @ Limelight *
11/01 – Lyon (FR) @ La Sucriere *
11/02 – Paris (FR) @ La Cigale *
11/03 – Toulouse (FR) @ Le Bikini *
11/04 – Nimes (FR) @ Paloma *
11/08 – Madrid (SP) @ Arena *
11/09 – Frankfurt (GER) @ Cocoon
11/13 – Amsterdam (NL) @ Paradiso *
11/14 – Cologne (GER) @ E-Werk *
11/15 – Hamburg (GER) @ Docks *
11/17 – Munich (GER) @ Kesselhaus *
11/18 – Berlin(GER) @ Columbiahalle *
11/21 – Isla Grande (PR) @ Muelles Panamericano
11/23 – Fort Lauderdale, FL (USA) @ Revolution *
11/24 – Orlando, FL (USA) @ House of Blues *
11/28 – Washington, DC (USA) @ Fillmore *
11/30 – New York, NY (USA) @ Roseland Ballroom *?
12/01 – Philadelphia, PA (USA) @ TLA ?*
12/02 – Boston, MA (USA) @ House of Blues *
12/03 – South Burlington, VT (USA) @ Higher Ground Ballroom
12/06 – Montreal (CAN) @ Telus Theatre *
12/07 – Toronto (CAN) @ Sound Academy *
12/08 – Chicago, IL (USA) @ Aragon *?
12/09 – Maplewood, MN (USA) @ Myth
12/10 – St. Louis, MO (USA) @ Pageant *
12/11 – Seattle. WA (USA) @ Neptune
12/12 – Vancouver, BC(CAN) @ Venue
12/13 – Portland, OR (USA) @ Roseland Theater
12/14 – Oakland, CA (USA) @ Fox Theatre *
12/15 – Los Angeles, CA (USA) @ Palladium *
12/16 – San Diego, CA (USA) @ House of Blues ?*
12/17 – El Paso, TX (USA) @ Buchanan’s
12/18 – Denver, CO (USA) @ Fillmore ?*
12/19 – Austin, TX (USA) @ Kingdom
12/20 – Dallas, TX (USA) @ House of Blues *
12/21 – Houston, TX (USA) @ House of Blues *

LIVE (*) and DJ Dates

TAGSBoys Noizeich r usong of the day

