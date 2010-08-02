Song Of The Day: Bright Eyes debuts new protest track ‘Coyote Song’

Conor Oberst has been one of the most outspoken voices during the Sound Strike, the protest and boycott against Arizona’s stalled SB1070 immigration law. He and his older band Bright Eyes and his old-old band the Desaparecidos reunited for the Concert For Equality in his hometown Omaha, Neb., on Saturday (July 31) to raise awareness for that cause and to inform Nebraskans on controversial immigration-based legislation, the Fremont Law. Proceeds went to the ACLU.

Oberst took the opportunity to debut a new Bright Eyes track, “Coyote Song.” The track was played on piano and, while the video below may be a hot mess, but the sound quality is, well, quality.

The singer-songwriter said the song was written for the Sound Strike campaign, so we can only imagine any future sales will further that non-profit.

Several other Saddle Creek Records alumni and friends performed at the Concert for Equality, including Cursive, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Lullaby For The Working Class and David Dondero.

On the Fremont Law, Oberst told Nebraska’s KETV, “Once the law passed I felt like we had to do something. It”s un-American, it”s unconstitutional, it”s immoral…It”s a human rights issue and it’s about people’s dignity.”