Song Of The Day: Cee-Lo bids a fond ‘F*ck You’ in new track

Have you considered showing up at your lady love’s new midtown apartment, crying, in the middle of the night, drunk on cheap vodka and sporting a boombox, a la John Cusack in “Say Anything,” only not blasting Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” but something to tell her and her new beau off instead?

How about something ’50s-inspired, profanity-laced and sung by Cee-Lo? “F*ck You” says what it means, and the placeholder music video says what it says what it means.

In several LOL moments, the Gnarls Barkley crooner recounts how “being in love with your @ss ain’t cheap” and compares himself to an Atari while the new guy’s an X-Box. He also quotes notable prophet and philosopher Mr. T.

I’m not particularly fond of the long-running trend of songs that lament how girlfriends bankrupt men, “b*tches be shoppin’,” et cetera, but at least this track has the wisdom of self-effacement and hilarity. It’s an insta-earworm, though not one whose words should sung aloud in public places or around small children.

In fact, I doubt it can pass the censors to be a radio single release, though in the case of Eminem et al., radio will always find a way.

A proper music video release is slated for next week; the song is culled from Cee-Lo’s “Lady Killer,” due in December.

Be warned, again: this song and video is not safe for work (NSFW).