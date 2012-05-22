Song Of The Day: Chris Price’s ‘That’s Your Boyfriend’

Chris Price’s iPhone is essential — not essential in the “I’d be lost if I broke my iPhone” sort of way, but the songwriter’s latest creative output was wholly reliant on it.

L.A.-based Price recorded his entire solo debut “Homesick” on his phone, using the app Little Code Shop’s 4Track Audio Recorder. Additionally, Price’s friend Kyle Safieh shot a video for each of the album’s 12 tracks on iPhone as well, with single “That’s Your Boyfriend” chronicling the pop-rock singer and his string section’s infiltration of the Greek Theatre by jumping some fences along the way.

Indeed, it’s little wonder that the single “That’s Your Boyfriend” is today’s (May 22) iTunes Single of the Week: it shows off the capabilities of the device and the wide range of technique used in a mere four tracks.

“Homesick” is now available a month early through iTunes and will drop officially on June 26.