Song Of The Day: Chris Price’s ‘That’s Your Boyfriend’

#iTunes
05.22.12 6 years ago

Chris Price’s iPhone is essential — not essential in the “I’d be lost if I broke my iPhone” sort of way, but the songwriter’s latest creative output was wholly reliant on it.

L.A.-based Price recorded his entire solo debut “Homesick” on his phone, using the app Little Code Shop’s 4Track Audio Recorder. Additionally, Price’s friend Kyle Safieh shot a video for each of the album’s 12 tracks on iPhone as well, with single “That’s Your Boyfriend” chronicling the pop-rock singer and his string section’s infiltration of the Greek Theatre by jumping some fences along the way.

Indeed, it’s little wonder that the single “That’s Your Boyfriend” is today’s (May 22) iTunes Single of the Week: it shows off the capabilities of the device and the wide range of technique used in a mere four tracks.

“Homesick” is now available a month early through iTunes and will drop officially on June 26.

Around The Web

TOPICS#iTunes
TAGSchris pricehomesickIPHONEITUNESsong of the dayTHAT'S YOUR BOYFRIEND

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP