Song Of The Day: Dead Weather on fire with ‘Gasoline’

Dead Weather — featuring Alison Mosshart of The Kills and Jack White — has been busily prepping the release of its second full length, the delightfully monikered “Sea of Cowards,” due May 11. At least one single has already splayed out all over the internets earlier this month. “Die By the Drop” was creeping, dark, truly collaborative and had the music video to boot, causing me to consider if that, combined together in a vial, White and Mosshart together would make Johnny Depp.

And now there’s “Gasoline,” a leak (or “leak”) from last week. Perhaps in a scrambling effort to patch together a music video, the Dead Weather went for a mostly still photo and a stream of smoke for the visual accompaniment.

Here, Mosshart’s snarly, psych-influenced vocals dominate even the moaning, impatient organ parts. The noise gives way to more noise, with dueling guitar solos, both likely from the shaky hand of Jack White. It’s pleading and pleasantly short, under three minutes. We’re bringing back air keyboards.

Dead Weather have only a few announced shows between now and July; check their website for details.

Meanwhile, Mosshart and her cohort Jamie Hince have revealed that their band The Kills will have their fourth full-length done for the summer. The pair told BBC 6Music that three-quarters of the set is done.