Song Of The Day: Dirty Projectors cover Bob Dylan for the sake of denim

Once you’re done with the usual grumblings of “branded” entertainment, do yourself a favor and download Dirty Projectors’ cover of Bob Dylan’s 1968 track “I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine,” recorded as part of Levi’s Pioneer Sessions. This series is where cool people cover classic songs, because Levi’s are classic (and Coke is fun, cigarettes are cool, must eat brains, etc.).

The Dirty Projectors –who made No. 4 on my favorite albums last year with “Bitte Orca” — have had a long history of covering Mr. Zimmerman; in fact, they broke my heart with their take on “Dark Eyes” early last year as part of an Aussie radio session [via Stereogum].

David Longstreth maintains many of Dylan’s typical “uuughhhhn” sustained notes, while the ladies — who normally steal the show — hold down the fort with some soothing backups.

In other Levi’s Pioneer News: new music from The Shins coming soon. Color me interested.