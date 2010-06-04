Song Of The Day: Dirty Projectors cover Bob Dylan for the sake of denim

06.04.10 8 years ago

The co-option of cool! The Swell Season sellout! She & Him & the nerve! Oh, Nas is still doing what Nas does!

Once you’re done with the usual grumblings of “branded” entertainment, do yourself a favor and download Dirty Projectors’ cover of Bob Dylan’s 1968 track “I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine,” recorded as part of Levi’s Pioneer Sessions. This series is where cool people cover classic songs, because Levi’s are classic (and Coke is fun, cigarettes are cool, must eat brains, etc.).

The Dirty Projectors –who made No. 4 on my favorite albums last year with “Bitte Orca” — have had a long history of covering Mr. Zimmerman; in fact, they broke my heart with their take on “Dark Eyes” early last year as part of an Aussie radio session [via Stereogum].

David Longstreth maintains many of Dylan’s typical “uuughhhhn” sustained notes, while the ladies — who normally steal the show — hold down the fort with some soothing backups.

Sign your soul away on the Levi’s website for a download, though try streaming this sucker first below.

In other Levi’s Pioneer News: new music from The Shins coming soon. Color me interested.

Around The Web

TAGSbob dylandirty projectorsi dreamed i saw st augustinesong of the day

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP