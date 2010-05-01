Song Of The Day: Download Sleigh Bells’ first single ‘Tell ‘Em’

05.01.10 8 years ago

M.I.A.’s name was in the news for other reasons this week, in one more positive, not-head-shooty way.

Her N.E.E.T. imprint, in conjunction with Mom + Pop, is releasing Sleigh Bells’ crazy, ravey effort “Treats” on May 11.. For a taste, we have “Tell ‘Em.”

I’d venture a guess and say I’ve listened to this track 40 times in the last 48 hours. It’s a prepare-for-battle track without the moodiness of a single minor melody. It starts up here (put your hand flat to your nose) and goes and stays there (extend your hand away from your face in a straight line). Alexis Krauss’ siren voice bleats over a machine gun — sorry, I had to say it — of drum beats and  laser sounds with the chanting of a cheerleader, encouraging us to do “our best today.”

The band is touring with Yeasayer — a killer double-bill — for a few more days, and are playing some hilariously small shows in their home base Brooklyn for the album release. Then they’re out all summer. You will hear Sleigh Bells coming.

[Stream the track after the jump…]

Around The Web

TAGSM.I.A.mom and popSLEIGH BELLSsleigh bells tell emsong of the dayYeasayer

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP