Song Of The Day: Elbow’s ‘Lippy Kids’ from new album

12.28.10 8 years ago

British rockers Elbow are returning with a new album on March and have led things off with a firecracker of a preview track. And by firecracker I mean a stupendous sad bastard of a song. Just the kind of stuff I like from Elbow.

A live version of “Lippy Kids” went up this month in advance of “Build a Rocket Boys!”, out on March 7 in the U.K. A U.S. release date will be announced later.

The band has a dozen tour dates overseas scheduled. Guy Garvey is one hell of a charismatic frontman (apart from channeling Peter Gabriel); I recommend snapping up a ticket once they head over here.

“Build a Rocket Boys!” is an insanely good album title and the set will be the follow-up to Elbow’s last “The Seldom Seen Kid” (2008).

[Video after the jump…]

