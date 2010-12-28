Song Of The Day: Elbow’s ‘Lippy Kids’ from new album

British rockers Elbow are returning with a new album on March and have led things off with a firecracker of a preview track. And by firecracker I mean a stupendous sad bastard of a song. Just the kind of stuff I like from Elbow.
A live version of “Lippy Kids” went up this month in advance of “Build a Rocket Boys!”, out on March 7 in the U.K. A U.S. release date will be announced later.
The band has a dozen tour dates overseas scheduled. Guy Garvey is one hell of a charismatic frontman (apart from channeling Peter Gabriel); I recommend snapping up a ticket once they head over here.
“Build a Rocket Boys!” is an insanely good album title and the set will be the follow-up to Elbow’s last “The Seldom Seen Kid” (2008).
[Video after the jump…]
Channeling Peter Gabriel? With my eyes closed, I’m not sure I could tell them apart. Love both of ’em, though. Looking forward to the new album.