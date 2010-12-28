Song Of The Day: Elbow’s ‘Lippy Kids’ from new album

British rockers Elbow are returning with a new album on March and have led things off with a firecracker of a preview track. And by firecracker I mean a stupendous sad bastard of a song. Just the kind of stuff I like from Elbow.

A live version of “Lippy Kids” went up this month in advance of “Build a Rocket Boys!”, out on March 7 in the U.K. A U.S. release date will be announced later.

The band has a dozen tour dates overseas scheduled. Guy Garvey is one hell of a charismatic frontman (apart from channeling Peter Gabriel); I recommend snapping up a ticket once they head over here.

“Build a Rocket Boys!” is an insanely good album title and the set will be the follow-up to Elbow’s last “The Seldom Seen Kid” (2008).

[Video after the jump…]

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on RSS Facebook Twitter Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js