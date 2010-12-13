Song Of The Day: Jack White and Wanda Jackson cover Bob Dylan

12.13.10

As if my fawning, sugar-lovin’, gawking, heart-throbbing interview with Wanda Jackson didn’t make it clear enough: the woman is a legend. So, yes, it’s OK that she covers Bob Dylan and Hank Williams.

She and Jack White — who produced her forthcoming covers set “The Party Ain’t Over” — have a go at “Thunder on the Mountain.” It’s motorcycle-movie nasty, particularly for a lady who’s 73 who’s holding her own against White’s guitar w-w-wail. Stream that puppy below.

As she promised, Jackson is working with White in other ways as the “Party” gets promoted. The White Stripes founder will be part of the Third Man House Band on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23, at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg and L.A.’s El Ray, respectively.

Third Man Record’s The Vault record club members get first dibs on tickets starting on Wednesday (Dec. 15), while general public can go crazy on Thursday.

“The Party Ain’t Over” will be released on Jan. 25. It features contributions from Jack Lawrence (The Dead Weather/Raconteurs), Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket), Patrick Keeler (Raconteurs), Ashley Monroe, Jackson Smith and Karen Elson.

Thunder On the Mountain by Cover Me

