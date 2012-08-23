Song Of The Day: Joy Formidable back with explosive ‘Wolf’s Law’

Joy Formidable has one of those band names that fits its sound perfectly, like dogs that look like their owners.

So here’s a wolf. Or “Wolf’s Law.” The music video is made of the stuff that’s the core of those Inspiration Posters, all in black and white, while Ritzy Bryan’s Welch vowels saturate her powerful voice and drapes all over this quiet-LOUD piece. They give a piano a good ride and then let the earth rise up and nearly implode. I half expected the “2001” star-child fetus to appear in the end.

“The band really wanted the film to translate the idea of a re-awakening and rebirth. We worked together to select a series of stills and moving imagery that showed the Real and the truth of nature. Through rhythmical editing we created a real symbiosis of imagery and music to evoke the powerful kinetic energy of life in all forms,” said the video’s director Cat Botibol.

“Wolf’s Law” is the title track off the band’s new album, due in 2013. The sophomore set is the follow-up to Joy Formidable’s awesome 2011 album “The Big Roar.”