Song Of The Day: Karen O, ‘Jackass 3-D’ cast get ‘Dumb’ and ‘Tough’

Weezer already took the “Jackass” guys down “Memories” Lane, but now Karen O has the cast moving forward with some good advice.

“If You’re Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta Be Tough” was penned by frequent “Jackass” troubadour (and Johnny Knoxville’s cousin) Roger Alan Wade, but it’s the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s frontwoman that put the final touches on it for the “Jackass 3-D” soundtrack. The boys manage to chime in too, though it’s unclear if its them or other shenanigans that cause her to crack-up singing mid-song. Maybe it’s the funny accent that does her in.



If you’ll remember, Ms. O also contributed mightily to “Where the Wild Things Are” soundtrack — her former flame Spike Jonze directed that film while he continues his support producing the “Jackass” franchise with “3D.”

“Memories,” Twisted Sister, a remix of the “Jackass” theme song (The Minutemen’s “Corona”) and other songs are included in the Epitaph soundtrack. Digital and physical copies with drop on Oct. 12 and Oct. 26, respectively.

“Jackass 3-D” is in theaters Oct. 15.

Karen O. (of Yeah Yeah Yeahs) – “If You’re Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta Be Tough” by Some Kind of Awesome