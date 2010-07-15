Song Of The Day: Kid Cudi, Vampire Weekend producer go ‘All Summer’

B.o.B. covered Vampire Weekend earlier this year, but it looks like Kid Cudi is the up-and-coming rapper who gets to collaborate with one of its members.

Cudi combined efforts with the XL band multi-instrumentalist and producer Rostam Batmanglij and dream-pop-garage-rockers Best Coast for “All Summer,” a song crafted for a specific campaign for a particular shoewear company. (I obviously have no problem touting corporate-sponsored creativity, I’m just not the one getting paid to mention ’em.)

The song sounds more Best Coast-y than anything, with Cudi smacked over a verse, but the video is shared equally, with all members bopping around “their apartment” in giant paper mache heads. I mean, who doesn’t do their chores in giant paper mache heads?

Vampire Weekend is currently on tour, Cudi just released the single “REVOFEV” from his forthcoming album and Best Coast is prepping the July 27 release of its first full-length “Crazy For You.” Click here to witness the latter in full.