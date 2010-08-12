Song Of The Day: Lady Gaga tourmates Alphabeat get hot in ‘Heat Wave’

Danish dance outfit Alphabeat opened for Lady Gaga during her Monster Ball tour earlier this year, and its obvious they took some pointers with them.

These fabulous Danes are sharp dressers on top of savvy hitmakers, as is evident in the video for “Heat Wave,” their new single. While the clip itself is nothing to write home about, it’s that nasty hook and series of swings in Stine B’s voice that keep the thing on “repeat.” It’s an unabashed, fluorescent-lit, big gay Euro-dance-pop ear worm, in worthy competition with my favorite dance-pop singer from this summer, Robyn.

Back to the clip, it is worth noting that Tambourine Man Anders needs to back up and give his girl some room to shine on stage. His adorable haircut and kitten hips aren’t enough to steal the show — a criticism I had of the band back when I saw them at SXSW in March. Still, good energy and: I don’t blame you, buddy.

As HitFix Gregory woefully pointed out, the song is not yet available for purchase in the U.S., though request for comment has been put in to the band’s management. Meanwhile, you can check out their remix of Gaga’s “Telephone,” available initially with the international version of “The Remix.”