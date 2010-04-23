Song Of The Day: M.I.A.’s ‘Born Free’ leaks free

M.I.A. evidently has an album coming out June 29, but there’s still so much to know, to hear: then there’s today’s “Born Free,” which is making the rounds and sometimes being pulled by Interscope.

Take a gander before it disappears: the structure is solid punk rock — reminiscent of U.K. punk dynamite Mu, with less screaming — dynamically incapable of breathing room except for her oddball bridge, “I don’t wanna talk about money, ’cause I got it/I don’t want to talk about hoochies, ’cause I been it.” This little couple of measure makes me think she did her vocals in one take and was satisfied in it. It’s a fast four minutes, for sure, and a fascinating new tack for Ms. Arulpragasam.

M.I.A. has previewed this tune at shows before, complimented by her stage-spanning dances.

She’s given at least one glimpse into the forthcoming, as-yet-untiltled N.E.E.T./Interscope set, with “Space Odessey,” unleashed earlier this year. No word yet on a finalized tracklist or basically anything else about the thing.

What do you think of the song? Do you like the direction she’s going here?

[Stream “Born Free” after the jump…]

