Song Of The Day: N.E.R.D., Nelly Furtado go Burning Man for ‘Hot-n-Fun’ vid

06.24.10 8 years ago

N.E.R.D.’s “Hot-n-Fun” is advising you to pick up hitchhikers.

The video for the new track from the hip-hop act — featuring vocalist Nelly Furtado — may have you seeing visions. Never in the history of the world did any hitchhiker you’ve ever picked up look that bootylicious (and have all their teeth). And they’re all in love with Pharell. That’s what you get for going to Burning Man.

The clip is as brainless and “totally obvi” as the song itself: it’s called “Hot-n-Fun,” so what were you expecting? Let’s get right. Look at you. Look at me. Miss you. Hot ‘n’ fun. That’s it. It isn’t a bad thing in this case, with a funk clap-beat that makes me regret it wasn’t out in time for our 25 Summer Jams list.

It’s the first single from forthcoming “Nothing,” out Sept. 7.

