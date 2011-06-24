Song Of The Day: Neko Case, Nick Cave cover Zombies for ‘True Blood’

Guys, it’s here! It’s here!
No, not “True Blood” (season premiere Sunday). I don’t drink the stuff. But a song for “True Blood.”
As previously reported, Neko Case and Nick Cave combined their own willowy, billowy voices for a cover of the Zombies’ famed “She’s Not There.”
It’s here [KCRW].
Fantastic! HUGE fan of both these artists and The Zombies as well. The whole damn thing just had me grinnin’ ear to ear and is honestly the first true spark of interest for this season of TB.
Now if Poison Ivy would just pen that Cramps biography and they’d nab Moyers for Lux and Neko for Ivy – THAT is a very sexy (vampire?) biopic.