Song Of The Day: Neko Case, Nick Cave cover Zombies for ‘True Blood’

#True Blood
06.24.11 7 years ago

Guys, it’s here! It’s here!

No, not “True Blood” (season premiere Sunday). I don’t drink the stuff. But a song for “True Blood.”

As previously reported, Neko Case and Nick Cave combined their own willowy, billowy voices for a cover of the Zombies’ famed “She’s Not There.”

It’s here [KCRW].

Around The Web

TOPICS#True Blood
TAGSNEKO CASENICK CAVEShes Not ThereTRUE BLOOD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP