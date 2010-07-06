Song Of The Day: Of Montreal previews new album material with ‘Hydra Fancies’

Of Montreal is prepping the release of something like its 12th album “False Priest,” and has unleashed at least two tracks for advanced listening.

“Hydra Fancies,” the latest of these, will be featured on lit magazine The Believer’s song compilation disc as part of its music issue, streaming below. A slightly alterered version will appear on “False Priest,” due Sept. 14.

The track is on the less-flouncy side of Kevin Barnes and Co.’s output, though still with the signature synth slurs and doubled vocals.

The first available (free!) single, “Coquet Coquette,” has a more jammy, adrenaline rush to it, much more organic in feel than the pop-weirdo-rock band’s last album “Skeletal Lamping” on the whole.

“False Priest” will feature contributions from Solange Knowles on intriguingly titled “Sex Karma” and from the unstoppable Janelle Monae, on two tracks “Our Riotous Defects” and “Enemy Gene.” In fact, Monae collaborated with Of Montreal on (more or less) her own tune “Make the Bus,” a previous Song Of The Day.


