Song Of The Day: Okkervil River’s Will Sheff debuts ‘Lay of the Last Survivor’

Will Sheff from Okkervil River stopped off at New York’s Living Room last week and, somehow, I didn’t know about it.

Thankfully, somebody was there with a camera with a HQ mic to capture some of the singer-songwriter’s self-deprecation and a new song.

He performed “Lay as the Last Survivor” solo and acoustic, a taste of what may be on the rock act’s first album in a couple of years. The track whirls with Sheff’s usual litany of metaphor, with a ballsy, high-pitched revamp at the end. Check out TwentyFourBit for previously recorded bitter pill, “Plus Ones.”

The band — signed to one of my all-time favorites Jagjaguwar — last released “The Stand Ins” in 2008, what was originally intended to be the second disc of 2007’s “The Stage Names.” Sheff’s other band Shearwater also released a set, “Rook” in 2008 and an ode to nature, “Golden Archipelago,” in February.