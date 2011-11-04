Song Of The Day: Real Estate’s ‘It’s Real’ music video is for the dogs

Real Estate’s first music video from new record “Days” is for the dogs.

Beginning with what appears to be a Ralph Lauren commercial circa 1987 tumults into an amiable Twilight Zone of happy pooches in “It’s Real.” The clip was shot in Livingston, N.Y. and directed by Weird Days, who named themselves keenly.

“Days” (Domino) was also tackled in upstate New York and released last month. Below are the indie-pop group’s tour dates.

Fri-Nov-04 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge *

Sat-Nov-05 Boise, ID Neurolux *

Sun-Nov-06 Portland, OR Doug Fir *

Mon-Nov-07 Seattle, WA The Crocodile *

Tue-Nov-08 Vancouver, BC Biltmore *

Fri-Nov-11 San Francisco, CA Slim’s *

Sat-Nov-12 Los Angeles, CA Echoplex *

Sun-Nov-13 San Diego, CA Sunset Temple *

Mon-Nov-14 Phoenix, AZ Sail Inn *

Wed-Nov-16 Austin, TX The Parish *

Thu-Nov-17 Dallas, TX Club Dada *

Fri-Nov-18 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone *

Sat-Nov-19 Lexington, KY Cosmic Charlies *

Sun-Nov-20 Pittsburgh, PA Garfield Art Works *

Mon-Nov-21 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda’s *

Wed-Nov-23 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom *

Wed-Nov-30 Barcelona, Spain KGB

Thu-Dec-01 Valencia, Spain Wah Wah

Fri-Dec-02 Madrid, Spain El Sol

Sat-Dec-03 Lisbon, Portugal LZB

Mon-Dec-05 Clermont Ferrand, France TBD

Fri-Dec-09 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

Sat-Dec-10 Gothenberg, Sweden Henriksberg

Sun-Dec-11 Stockholm, Sweden Slussen

Mon-Dec-12 Oslo, Norway John Dee



* = w/ Big Troubles