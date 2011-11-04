Song Of The Day: Real Estate’s ‘It’s Real’ music video is for the dogs

11.04.11 7 years ago

Real Estate’s first music video from new record “Days” is for the dogs.

Beginning with what appears to be a Ralph Lauren commercial circa 1987 tumults into an amiable Twilight Zone of happy pooches in “It’s Real.” The clip was shot in Livingston, N.Y. and directed by Weird Days, who named themselves keenly.

“Days” (Domino) was also tackled in upstate New York and released last month. Below are the indie-pop group’s tour dates.

Fri-Nov-04    Salt Lake City, UT        Urban Lounge *
Sat-Nov-05    Boise, ID                Neurolux *
Sun-Nov-06    Portland, OR            Doug Fir *
Mon-Nov-07    Seattle, WA            The Crocodile *
Tue-Nov-08    Vancouver, BC            Biltmore *
Fri-Nov-11    San Francisco, CA        Slim’s *
Sat-Nov-12    Los Angeles, CA        Echoplex *
Sun-Nov-13    San Diego, CA            Sunset Temple *
Mon-Nov-14    Phoenix, AZ            Sail Inn *
Wed-Nov-16    Austin, TX            The Parish *
Thu-Nov-17    Dallas, TX                Club Dada *
Fri-Nov-18    Memphis, TN            Hi-Tone *
Sat-Nov-19    Lexington, KY            Cosmic Charlies *
Sun-Nov-20    Pittsburgh, PA            Garfield Art Works *
Mon-Nov-21    Philadelphia, PA        Johnny Brenda’s *
Wed-Nov-23    New York, NY            Bowery Ballroom *
Wed-Nov-30    Barcelona, Spain       KGB
Thu-Dec-01    Valencia, Spain         Wah Wah
Fri-Dec-02     Madrid, Spain         El Sol
Sat-Dec-03    Lisbon, Portugal     LZB
Mon-Dec-05   Clermont Ferrand, France    TBD
Fri-Dec-09    Copenhagen, Denmark     Vega
Sat-Dec-10    Gothenberg, Sweden    Henriksberg
Sun-Dec-11   Stockholm, Sweden    Slussen
Mon-Dec-12   Oslo, Norway   John Dee
 
* = w/ Big Troubles

